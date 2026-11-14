Gasthof Amish Village has been named the People's Choice for Excellence in Hospitality for 2026, offering multiple rental spaces, a large dining room with an award-winning Amish buffet, a bakery, hotel, gift shop, and on-site shopping. The village is known for its fried chicken and fish buffet, homemade bread, jams, and pies, nearby Amish tours, and a quiet setting away from busy traffic. While the flea market is closed for the winter months, Blackberry Patch antiques and collectibles are open, and new shops D&K's Treasures of Faith and D & K Emporium offer Christian gifts, throwback candies, quilts, candles, and other items, with Christmas tree lighting and other events planned on the campus.

This content is adapted from materials provided by VISIT Daviess County Indiana