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Gasthof Amish Village wins 2026 hospitality award
11 days ago
Gasthof Amish Village has been voted Excellence in Hospitality 2026 by the People’s Choice and continues to offer a top-rated buffet, bakery, gift shops, and antiques, along with lodging and space for holiday parties. The village will host a tree lighting on 2026-12-05 with Santa and Mrs. Claus on site for cookies and photos.
This content is adapted from materials provided by VISIT Daviess County Indiana
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