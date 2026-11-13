Gasthof Amish Village has been voted Excellence in Hospitality 2026 by the People’s Choice and continues to offer a top-rated buffet, bakery, gift shops, and antiques, along with lodging and space for holiday parties. The village will host a tree lighting on 2026-12-05 with Santa and Mrs. Claus on site for cookies and photos.

This content is adapted from materials provided by VISIT Daviess County Indiana