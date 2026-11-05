🛒 Washington, IL Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Washington’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with options from small local shops to big national brands. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lindy’s Downtown Market

Lindy’s Downtown Market Location: Washington, IL

Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, paid training

Run evening and weekend shifts at a local favorite grocery store. You’ll be a key holder, help lead the team, work the POS, and keep the store welcoming and organized.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Washington, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15 – $19.08/hour (estimated range for new team members)

Perks: Comprehensive health & wellness benefits (medical, vision, dental, more)

Great fit if you know cars and like helping DIY customers. This pro-level role mixes sales, parts lookup, light services (like battery installs), and key holder duties in a busy auto parts store.

Employer: Circle K (Store 4701410)

Circle K (Store 4701410) Location: 2279 Washington Rd, Washington, IL 61571

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.25/hour

Perks: Medical, vision, dental, life insurance, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, paid training

Fast-paced c-store role with lots of customer interaction and variety. You’ll run the register, keep the store looking sharp, and work flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.