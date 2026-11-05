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🛒 Washington, IL Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings
Washington’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with options from small local shops to big national brands. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Part Time Evening/Weekend Shift Lead – Lindy’s Downtown Market
- Employer: Lindy’s Downtown Market
- Location: Washington, IL
- Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, paid training
Run evening and weekend shifts at a local favorite grocery store. You’ll be a key holder, help lead the team, work the POS, and keep the store welcoming and organized.
Retail Parts Pro – Advance Auto Parts (Store 4235)
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Washington, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.15 – $19.08/hour (estimated range for new team members)
- Perks: Comprehensive health & wellness benefits (medical, vision, dental, more)
Great fit if you know cars and like helping DIY customers. This pro-level role mixes sales, parts lookup, light services (like battery installs), and key holder duties in a busy auto parts store.
Customer Service Representative – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K (Store 4701410)
- Location: 2279 Washington Rd, Washington, IL 61571
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.25/hour
- Perks: Medical, vision, dental, life insurance, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, paid training
Fast-paced c-store role with lots of customer interaction and variety. You’ll run the register, keep the store looking sharp, and work flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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