DC’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’ve got experience in strategy, tech, or complex programs. Here are several executive and management roles hiring in Washington, DC and nearby.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Washington, DC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow Shield Federal Operations platform—owning sprints, contractor performance, and quality for enterprise tech enhancements. Ideal if you have 5+ years in technical project management, Agile/Scrum, and ServiceNow familiarity.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee lending strategy for a community development fund focused on underserved communities—own business development, portfolio performance, and CDFI compliance. Great fit if you’ve led loan operations, partnerships, and impact reporting.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Washington, DC (global remit, hybrid)

(global remit, hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$325,000 base

Executive-level role driving global growth strategy for research, lab, and innovation environments worldwide. You’ll define market strategy, lead major pursuits, and work with universities, research institutions, and governments; requires deep experience with science/tech facilities and global market development.

Employer: CenterWell Senior Primary Care (Humana)

Location: Remote (DC metro preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000–$143,000 + bonus

Own high-impact strategy projects for a senior-focused primary care organization—building business cases, financial models, and executive-ready recommendations. Best for candidates with consulting or corporate strategy experience and strong healthcare or analytics interest.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Washington, DC (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000–$163,000

Lead large, complex federal construction and facilities projects end-to-end, from budgets and leases to stakeholder management. Requires Top Secret clearance, 12+ years in construction/PM/architecture/engineering, and a professional certification (e.g., PMP, CCM, PE, AIA).

Employer: Affirm

Location: Washington, DC (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $236,000–$325,000 base (range varies by state)

Lead zero-to-one product bets directly with Affirm’s CEO—owning vision, roadmap, and hands-on product building for new platforms. Designed for a senior PM (8–10+ years) with strong consumer/fintech experience and comfort operating without direct reports.

Employer: Brodie Sports Group

Location: DC / Maryland / Virginia (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$85,000 + bonus + uncapped commission

Be the first hire in a new city and own the launch and growth of Brodie’s adult basketball leagues—sales, operations, hiring, and venue expansion. Perfect if you’ve run a location P&L, sold face-to-face, and are deeply plugged into the local basketball community.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Washington, DC (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $204,000–$290,000 base (range varies by state)

Own the consumer credit experience across shopping, repayment, and marketing—making complex credit options simple and trustworthy. A fit for 7+ year PMs with strong consumer product judgment and experience in fintech, marketplaces, or e‑commerce.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Washington, DC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,648–$153,282 + bonus

Lead multiple commercial construction and tenant improvement projects from concept through closeout as the primary client contact. Requires 8–10+ years in commercial real estate project management and strong skills in budgets, schedules, and stakeholder coordination.

Employer: Hill International, Inc.

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role providing civil, structural, and architectural cost estimates from concept through construction documents for major infrastructure and facilities projects. Best for someone with 15+ years estimating experience and deep comfort with detailed takeoffs and risk/contingency analysis.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise AI products and reusable AI capabilities for a Fortune 500 financial firm—owning strategy, roadmaps, and responsible AI practices. Ideal if you have 7+ years in product management and 3+ years in AI/ML, plus experience in regulated environments.

Employer: U.S. Small Business Administration

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Senior Executive Service (SES)

Salary: Not listed (SES level)

SES-level role leading SBA’s enterprise customer experience strategy—setting CX vision, standards, and governance across programs, digital channels, and services. Requires executive experience running large CX programs and meeting federal SES ECQ/TQ standards.

Employer: FTI Consulting

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $161,500–$224,000

Senior consulting role leading complex blockchain and digital asset investigations, disputes, and advisory work for major clients. Great for someone with 11+ years consulting experience and deep crypto/digital asset expertise who enjoys client-facing, high-impact projects.

Employer: DC Department of Employment Services (DOES)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time (MSS, at-will)

Salary: $114,441–$160,216

Lead the Unemployment Compensation side of DC’s American Job Centers, integrating UI services with federal reemployment programs (WIOA, Wagner-Peyser, etc.). Best for leaders with strong supervisory and program management experience in workforce, government, or similar.

Employer: Cato Institute

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid; remote considered)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$85,000

Run high-impact, cross-institute projects like the Cato Innovation Project and Vision for Liberty Awards, from design through execution. Great if you have 2+ years in project/program management, strong writing skills, and alignment with libertarian principles.

Employer: StratasCorp Technologies

Location: Washington Navy Yard, DC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$200,000

Support a major DoD enterprise IT acquisition program from inside the Command Action Group—researching tech trends, shaping roadmaps, and preparing executive decision materials. Requires an active Secret clearance and 7+ years in strategy/digital transformation (Navy experience preferred).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—DC leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.