Washington’s property and hospitality scene is busy right now, and that means steady work for maintenance and cleaning pros. Here are several solid full-time roles across apartments, hotels, and senior living.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$32/hour

Lead the maintenance team at a student housing community—oversee work orders, make-ready units, vendors, and safety meetings. Good fit if you like a mix of hands-on repairs and supervising others, with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Handle day-to-day work orders, make-readies, and grounds upkeep at a student community. Great if you have 2+ years of property maintenance and want solid benefits, PTO, and potential bonuses.

Employer: AvalonBay Communities (Vivmark Residential)

AvalonBay Communities (Vivmark Residential) Location: Washington, DC 20007

Washington, DC 20007 Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,500–$74,000/year

Mid-level role handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and turn work in a large apartment community, Monday–Friday 9:30am–6:30pm. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and housing discounts.

Employer: AvalonBay Communities (Vivmark Residential)

AvalonBay Communities (Vivmark Residential) Location: Washington, DC 20016

Washington, DC 20016 Type: Full-time

Pay: $64,500–$87,500/year

Lead maintenance role with 3+ years’ experience, mentoring techs and handling more complex HVAC/electrical/plumbing issues. Monday–Friday 8am–5pm with benefits, 401(k) match, and housing discounts.

Employer: Chimes

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.95/hour

Day shift custodial role cleaning offices, restrooms, and public areas, plus some exterior and special-event work. Offers medical, 403(b) with match, 10 paid holidays, PTO, and is part of the AbilityOne Program supporting workers with significant disabilities.

Employer: Park Hyatt Washington

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$30/hour (starting, based on experience)

Hotel engineering role doing general repairs and preventive maintenance in guest rooms and public spaces. Requires 1–5 years’ experience and flexibility for AM, PM, and overnight shifts; strong hotel perks, benefits, and free meals.

Employer: Kisco Senior Living – The Fitzgerald

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$20.00/hour

Keep a senior living community clean and welcoming—apartments, common areas, and laundry. Includes a free meal each shift, healthcare (FT), 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Berkshire Residential Investments

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$27/hour (about $52,000–$56,160/year)

Apartment maintenance role handling appliances, plumbing, electrical, and curb appeal. Comes with 3 weeks’ vacation, rent discount, health benefits, retirement plan, and bonus eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple sites and levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.