Washington’s legal market is buzzing right now, especially for attorneys who know compliance, privacy, and government work. Here are several high‑impact roles worth a look this week.

Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture

TikTok USDS Joint Venture Location: Washington, DC (fully in‑person, up to 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $191,700 – $377,280 base (plus potential bonus and RSUs)

base (plus potential bonus and RSUs) Focus on corporate law, governance, and board matters for TikTok’s USDS entity, advising the General Counsel and executive leadership. Ideal if you have 12+ years’ corporate/board experience and want to work on novel regulatory and governance issues in a fast‑moving tech environment.

Employer: Cisco

Cisco Location: Washington, DC (hybrid – about 2 days/week in office at select locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US/Canada starting range): $239,700 – $303,800 (location-based ranges go higher in some markets)

(location-based ranges go higher in some markets) Lead Cisco’s regional Ethics & Compliance program across EMEA, APJC, and LATAM, managing a global team and advising senior executives. Great fit if you have 12+ years in ethics/regulatory compliance, love data‑driven compliance programs, and want a director-level, global impact role.

Employer: K&L Gates

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time (associate)

Salary: $270,000 – $390,000 base

base Join a busy real estate transactions and development team handling purchase/sale, development docs, title/survey, and lender-side finance, often for industrial/tech sectors like data centers and advanced manufacturing. Best for 3–4 year associates who want hands-on drafting, client contact, and strong mentoring at a global firm.

Employer: Offices-to-go (posting for a U.S. government Attorney‑Adviser, GS‑0905‑12/13 role)

Offices-to-go (posting for a role) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time federal

Salary: GS‑12/13 (not listed here; set by federal pay tables)

GS‑12/13 (not listed here; set by federal pay tables) Work on FOIA administrative appeals, legal research, and training across federal agencies, with promotion potential to GS‑15. Good match if you’re a barred attorney with FOIA processing or litigation experience and want a Top Secret–cleared, rule‑of‑law focused federal career.

Employer: ComTec Information Systems (IT) (supporting FirstEnergy)

(supporting FirstEnergy) Location: Listed as Washington, DC , role is REMOTE

Listed as , role is Type: Full-time, 24‑month contract-to-hire

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus on NERC CIP reliability standards compliance—policies, procedures, audits, internal controls, and investigations—for FirstEnergy systems. Ideal if you have 3–6 years as a standards/compliance analyst and want deep exposure to critical infrastructure and regulatory work from home.

Employer: Hadrian

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000 – $165,000 (plus equity; relocation possible)

(plus equity; relocation possible) Own end‑to‑end DoD and prime contracts for a fast‑growing, AI‑driven manufacturing company—drafting SOWs, structuring CLINs, managing FAR/DFARS compliance, and tracking CDRLs and deliverables. Great for 5+ years DoD contracts/subcontracts pros who want to build a contracts function in a high‑growth, defense‑focused startup; U.S. person status required (ITAR).

Employer: Amentum

Location: Washington, DC listing; hybrid to Reston, VA (2 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $180,000

Spend about 75% of your time leading a global data privacy program (GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, HIPAA, DPIAs, incident response, DPAs/BAAs) and 25% on broader corporate compliance and ethics. Best for 5+ year attorneys with strong privacy and compliance experience who want a global remit at a large government/engineering contractor; U.S. citizenship required.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your resume for that niche, and apply while the roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.