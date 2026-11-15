undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jobs
⚖️ Washington, DC Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple $180K+ Paths
5 days ago
Washington’s legal market is buzzing right now, especially for attorneys who know compliance, privacy, and government work. Here are several high‑impact roles worth a look this week.
Senior Corporate Counsel – Corporate Governance
- Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture
- Location: Washington, DC (fully in‑person, up to 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $191,700 – $377,280 base (plus potential bonus and RSUs)
- Focus on corporate law, governance, and board matters for TikTok’s USDS entity, advising the General Counsel and executive leadership. Ideal if you have 12+ years’ corporate/board experience and want to work on novel regulatory and governance issues in a fast‑moving tech environment.
Director, Associate General Counsel – Regional Compliance
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Washington, DC (hybrid – about 2 days/week in office at select locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US/Canada starting range): $239,700 – $303,800 (location-based ranges go higher in some markets)
- Lead Cisco’s regional Ethics & Compliance program across EMEA, APJC, and LATAM, managing a global team and advising senior executives. Great fit if you have 12+ years in ethics/regulatory compliance, love data‑driven compliance programs, and want a director-level, global impact role.
Midlevel Real Estate Associate – Washington, DC
- Employer: K&L Gates
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time (associate)
- Salary: $270,000 – $390,000 base
- Join a busy real estate transactions and development team handling purchase/sale, development docs, title/survey, and lender-side finance, often for industrial/tech sectors like data centers and advanced manufacturing. Best for 3–4 year associates who want hands-on drafting, client contact, and strong mentoring at a global firm.
Attorney-Adviser (FOIA/Privacy Act)
- Employer: Offices-to-go (posting for a U.S. government Attorney‑Adviser, GS‑0905‑12/13 role)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time federal
- Salary: GS‑12/13 (not listed here; set by federal pay tables)
- Work on FOIA administrative appeals, legal research, and training across federal agencies, with promotion potential to GS‑15. Good match if you’re a barred attorney with FOIA processing or litigation experience and want a Top Secret–cleared, rule‑of‑law focused federal career.
NERC Consultant II / Standards Analyst (Compliance)
- Employer: ComTec Information Systems (IT) (supporting FirstEnergy)
- Location: Listed as Washington, DC, role is REMOTE
- Type: Full-time, 24‑month contract-to-hire
- Salary: Not listed
- Focus on NERC CIP reliability standards compliance—policies, procedures, audits, internal controls, and investigations—for FirstEnergy systems. Ideal if you have 3–6 years as a standards/compliance analyst and want deep exposure to critical infrastructure and regulatory work from home.
Contracts Manager – Defense & DoD
- Employer: Hadrian
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,000 – $165,000 (plus equity; relocation possible)
- Own end‑to‑end DoD and prime contracts for a fast‑growing, AI‑driven manufacturing company—drafting SOWs, structuring CLINs, managing FAR/DFARS compliance, and tracking CDRLs and deliverables. Great for 5+ years DoD contracts/subcontracts pros who want to build a contracts function in a high‑growth, defense‑focused startup; U.S. person status required (ITAR).
Compliance Counsel – Global Data Privacy
- Employer: Amentum
- Location: Washington, DC listing; hybrid to Reston, VA (2 days/week on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000 – $180,000
- Spend about 75% of your time leading a global data privacy program (GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, HIPAA, DPIAs, incident response, DPAs/BAAs) and 25% on broader corporate compliance and ethics. Best for 5+ year attorneys with strong privacy and compliance experience who want a global remit at a large government/engineering contractor; U.S. citizenship required.
If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your resume for that niche, and apply while the roles are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.