Washington, DC is buzzing with engineering work right now, from data centers to NASA space planning and smart transportation. Here are several solid roles if you’re building a career in architecture or engineering.

Employer: Alphatec PC

Alphatec PC Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior role leads electrical design for mission-critical and data center facilities, including power, lighting, fire alarm, and low-voltage systems. Great fit if you have a PE license, Revit/AutoCAD skills, and want to work with an integrated in‑house A/MEP/FP team on LEED-focused projects.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Washington, DC (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,900 – $182,700 base, plus potential bonus and stock

You’ll be a senior structural engineer on data center projects (new builds and retrofits), doing analysis, modeling, and design on large capital jobs. Ideal if you have 8+ years’ experience, a PE, and want strong benefits, hybrid work, and room to grow into more leadership.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Washington, DC (NASA Headquarters)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Target $80,001 – $120,000

Work on 3D BIM models and space planning for NASA HQ, using Autodesk Revit and AEC tools to create tenant layouts, renderings, and BOMA calculations. Good match if you have strong Revit/BIM experience, 3–5+ years in space planning/interior design, and can obtain a Public Trust.

Employer: HDR

Location: Washington, DC (and other Mid‑Atlantic offices)

(and other Mid‑Atlantic offices) Type: Full-time

Salary (DC): $68,880 – $105,840

Join HDR’s transportation group working on ITS and traffic management systems—fiber networks, traffic signals, CCTV, and emerging tech like connected and electric vehicles. Great for early‑career engineers with a Bachelor’s in engineering, EIT (or working toward it), and interest in smart mobility.

Employer: Sciton

Location: Washington, DC (DMV region)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000, plus equity, profit sharing, and benefits

This role installs and services advanced medical laser systems across the DMV, mixing hands‑on electronics work with customer support. Best for someone with a degree in Electronics or Laser Tech, 2+ years troubleshooting experience, and high comfort with regional travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.