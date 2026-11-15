Construction and skilled trades are staying busy in Washington, DC right now, with strong demand for people who can run complex projects and specialized work.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Washington, DC (travel nationwide, keep your home base)

(travel nationwide, keep your home base) Salary: $100,000–$150,000 base + ~ $3,500/month housing/travel stipend

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead large federal projects (NAVFAC/USACE/DoD) without relocating. Company covers flights, offers company-paid family healthcare from Day 1, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and a rotational travel schedule (3 weeks on, long weekend home).

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Washington, DC

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Not listed (bonus eligible) Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Run large commercial low-slope roofing projects, manage superintendents and foremen, and own budgets, RFIs, submittals, and change orders. Comes with 3 weeks PTO, 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, gas card, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Renuity

Location: Washington, DC (note: requires Master Electrical License in Idaho )

(note: requires ) Salary: Estimated $150,000–$200,000/year (1099)

Type: Contract (1099)

Why it’s interesting: High-earning contract role with year-round work provided, flexible schedule, and product reimbursement. Focus on bathroom-related electrical work (panel runs, breakers, GFCI outlets, lights) for a fast-growing home improvement brand.

Employer: Michael Page (for a DC-based commercial GC)

(for a DC-based commercial GC) Location: District of Columbia

Salary: Base up to $170,000

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead precon on mission-driven local projects (K–12, healthcare, affordable housing) with a growing firm. Strong package: up to $170k base, 100% covered healthcare, 401(k) with match, 4 weeks PTO, tuition reimbursement, and 1x WFH flex.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.