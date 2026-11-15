DC’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now — from campus dining to fine dining and big hotel events. Here are several solid roles hiring across the city.

Employer: UHS (Psychiatric Institute of Washington)

UHS (Psychiatric Institute of Washington) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Salary: Not listed

Support patient care by preparing and delivering meals in a hospital setting. Good fit if you have hospital experience, a food safety mindset, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), transit perks, tuition help).

Employer: Hyatt Place Washington DC/White House

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk + café hybrid role where you check guests in, help in the Bakery Café/Guest Kitchen, and support meeting rooms. Great if you like fast-paced guest interaction and can work a flexible schedule including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Encore

Location: Washington, DC (Grand Hyatt DC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.71 – $29.53 per hour

Lead AV floor operations for hotel events, managing techs and making sure setups run smoothly. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years of AV and hospitality experience who’s ready to supervise teams and work varied hours.

Employer: Encore

Location: Washington, DC (Grand Hyatt DC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.65 – $26.84 per hour

Hands-on AV role running advanced setups for general sessions and mentoring other techs. Good step if you have 2+ years in a specialty AV area and want more responsibility without going fully into management.

Employer: GCE – Global Connections to Employment

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Part-time/Other

Salary: $20.40 per hour plus $4.93/hour in Health & Welfare funds (per eligible hours)

Prepare and cook meals for different meal periods in a contract setting, often serving government or military clients. Especially welcoming to people with significant disabilities and veterans looking for steady kitchen work.

Employer: The Capital Grille

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $10.30 per hour plus tips

Support a high-end dining room by running plates and keeping service flowing. Weekly pay, sick leave, benefits, and 401(k) after a year make this a strong entry into upscale dining.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: GWU campus, Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000

Lead a busy residential dining hall kitchen, manage menus, food safety, and staff training. Great for experienced culinary leaders who want stable campus hours, full benefits, and large-scale operations.

Employer: 1789 Restaurant (Clyde’s Restaurant Group)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.40 – $19.50 per hour

Join a Michelin-rated fine dining spot handling dishwashing and kitchen cleaning. Offers free evening parking, strong benefits for a restaurant role, training, and room to grow within Clyde’s group.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company

Location: Gallaudet Marketplace, Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 per hour

Oversee café staff on shift, handle scheduling, training, and basic reporting. Nice fit if you have prior supervisory experience and want solid corporate-style benefits in a campus food setting.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company

Location: Redbrick Bridge District, Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.25 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, pots, and work areas in a from-scratch café. Comes with access to benefits and a stable schedule under a large foodservice company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.