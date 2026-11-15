DC’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for cleared pros, cybersecurity folks, and data/AI talent. Here are several strong IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Washington, DC (Advisory Services)

Type: Full-time

Salary: CA example range listed: $169,005 – $370,530 (see KPMG link for DC ranges)

Lead OT cybersecurity assessments (IEC 62443, NIST CSF 2.0), design ICS/SCADA security, and build policies and controls across complex industrial environments. Senior role for someone with 8+ years in security/tech, strong executive presence, and no visa sponsorship needed.

Employer: Infinite Computer Solutions

Location: Washington, DC (Remote, rare travel to Raleigh, NC)

Type: Full-time, long-term contract

Support IBM z mainframe security with deep RACF, z/Linux, Db2, CICS and audit experience. You’ll harden mainframe security, handle audit findings, and build reporting for risk and compliance.

Employer: Advanced Network Consulting

Location: Washington, DC (DHS OIS)

Type: Full-time

Master-level BA role supporting human services systems—heavy on requirements, process flows, Visio, Jira, Agile, SDLC. Looking for 10–15+ years of BA/requirements work and strong writing and stakeholder skills.

Employer: Resources Legacy Fund

Location: Washington, DC (Fully Remote, US hours)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $40–$43/hour (~$75K–$80K)

Great fit for a Salesforce admin with nonprofit or grants experience. You’ll support portals, integrations, user training, and reporting—plus enjoy alternate Fridays off, strong benefits, and remote flexibility.

Deadline: Nov 30 (later apps may be considered).

Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture

Location: Washington, DC (On-site, up to 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary (DC): $88,920 – $176,400 + potential bonus/RSUs

Lead complex DFIR investigations across endpoints, servers, mobile, and cloud. Ideal for someone with 3+ years DFIR, strong forensics, evidence handling, and data analytics skills, plus comfort working in a highly regulated, security-focused environment.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus eligible

Manage SAP security, GRC, and controls for large clients—think SoD, audit readiness, S/4HANA, Fiori, cloud. Best for someone with 5+ years SAP compliance/security and experience leading teams and workstreams.

Employer: Dunhill Professional Search & Government Solutions

Location: Washington, DC (On-site, no telework)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.50 – $49.50/hour

Hands-on IT support for a federal oversight office—tickets in ServiceNow, hardware setup, and asset tracking. Great next step if you have 2–3 years of IT support, US citizenship, and can pass a federal background check.

Employer: Echelon Risk + Cyber

Location: Washington, DC (Remote, anywhere in USA)

Type: Full-time

Lead cybersecurity GRC and risk assessments (NIST CSF, ISO 27001, SOC 2, CMMC, etc.), write policies, and guide clients on incident readiness. Looking for 5+ years in cybersecurity, strong client-facing skills, and US work authorization (no sponsorship).

Employer: Okta

Location: Washington, DC (Secure facilities, US soil)

Type: Full-time

Salary (select states incl. WA): $174,000 – $239,000

High-impact SRE role supporting air-gapped, national security workloads. Requires 7+ years SRE/DevOps, strong AWS, containers, Terraform, Python—and an active TS/SCI with polygraph.

Employer: Microsoft

Location: Washington, DC (US Government customers)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $86,100 – $169,800 (higher range in SF Bay/NYC)

Customer-facing AI role helping federal clients adopt M365 Copilot, Agents, and AI solutions. You’ll need an active TS/SCI, strong M365/Cloud background, and comfort advising senior stakeholders.

Employer: Central Point Partners

Location: Washington, DC (Remote, W2 contract)

Type: Contract

Support a Workday implementation by extracting and converting UKG Pro HCM data. Ideal if you’ve done Workday HR data conversions, UKG reporting (Cognos), and have advanced Excel and mapping skills. No C2C; W2 only.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Washington, DC (Dept. of State)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $163,000

Support a public diplomacy office with data strategy, governance, dashboards, and Power Platform tools. Requires a Bachelor’s, 4+ years data work, and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Washington, DC (FBI-focused)

Type: Full-time

Build agentic AI frameworks, RAG capabilities, and genAI tooling for FBI environments. Needs 15+ years experience (12+ in cloud), strong Python/AI stack (LangChain/Semantic Kernel, vector DBs), and an active TS/SCI with ability to obtain polygraph.

Employer: Softthink Solutions

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Senior role (10+ years) for a Python + Microsoft stack engineer building Azure-based, serverless, and M365-integrated apps. Must be a US citizen with security clearance, and comfortable with Azure Functions and Windows Server.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Washington, DC (Government & Public Services)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA example): $97,700 – $162,800

Map and document data flows in Palantir Foundry/Databricks, support AI/data architecture, and work with federal clients. Requires Secret clearance, 2+ years Palantir, and strong SQL/Python/Spark.

Employer: Koniag Government Services – Koniag IT Systems (KITS)

Location: Washington, DC (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Administer SQL Server and/or Oracle for a federal customer—backups, performance, security, and AWS migration support. Needs 4+ years DBA experience and ability to obtain a Public Trust.

Applications accepted through: 11/23/26.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Washington, DC (Consulting, travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,200 – $210,900

Lead D365 Finance & Operations implementations with a focus on finance, fixed assets, and broader ERP transformation. Best for someone with 7+ years ERP/finance transformation and 3+ years D365 F&O.

Employer: Chandra Technologies, Inc

Location: Washington, DC (100% Remote, EST hours)

Type: Full-time, W2 only

Enhance a legacy COBOL/Natural/Adabas accounting platform with new composite account features. Needs 5+ years Enterprise COBOL, 5+ years NaturalOne, and strong financial systems experience.

Employer: Technica Corporation

Location: Washington, DC (On-site government facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,000 – $140,000

Test secure web apps using Selenium, Cypress, .NET, JavaScript/TypeScript, AWS, and automation frameworks. Requires 8+ years QA, active TS with SCI & CI poly eligibility, and prior secure-environment experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your core skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.