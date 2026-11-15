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💻 Washington, DC Tech Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
DC’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for cleared pros, cybersecurity folks, and data/AI talent. Here are several strong IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Director, OT Cybersecurity
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Washington, DC (Advisory Services)
Type: Full-time
Salary: CA example range listed: $169,005 – $370,530 (see KPMG link for DC ranges)
Lead OT cybersecurity assessments (IEC 62443, NIST CSF 2.0), design ICS/SCADA security, and build policies and controls across complex industrial environments. Senior role for someone with 8+ years in security/tech, strong executive presence, and no visa sponsorship needed.
Sr RACF Consultant
Employer: Infinite Computer Solutions
Location: Washington, DC (Remote, rare travel to Raleigh, NC)
Type: Full-time, long-term contract
Support IBM z mainframe security with deep RACF, z/Linux, Db2, CICS and audit experience. You’ll harden mainframe security, handle audit findings, and build reporting for risk and compliance.
DHS Business Systems Analyst Senior (814785)
Employer: Advanced Network Consulting
Location: Washington, DC (DHS OIS)
Type: Full-time
Master-level BA role supporting human services systems—heavy on requirements, process flows, Visio, Jira, Agile, SDLC. Looking for 10–15+ years of BA/requirements work and strong writing and stakeholder skills.
Database Coordinator
Employer: Resources Legacy Fund
Location: Washington, DC (Fully Remote, US hours)
Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Salary: $40–$43/hour (~$75K–$80K)
Great fit for a Salesforce admin with nonprofit or grants experience. You’ll support portals, integrations, user training, and reporting—plus enjoy alternate Fridays off, strong benefits, and remote flexibility.
Deadline: Nov 30 (later apps may be considered).
Senior Digital Forensics & Incident Response Analyst
Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture
Location: Washington, DC (On-site, up to 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary (DC): $88,920 – $176,400 + potential bonus/RSUs
Lead complex DFIR investigations across endpoints, servers, mobile, and cloud. Ideal for someone with 3+ years DFIR, strong forensics, evidence handling, and data analytics skills, plus comfort working in a highly regulated, security-focused environment.
SAP Business Process & IT Controls Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus eligible
Manage SAP security, GRC, and controls for large clients—think SoD, audit readiness, S/4HANA, Fiori, cloud. Best for someone with 5+ years SAP compliance/security and experience leading teams and workstreams.
IT Operations Support Specialist
Employer: Dunhill Professional Search & Government Solutions
Location: Washington, DC (On-site, no telework)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $38.50 – $49.50/hour
Hands-on IT support for a federal oversight office—tickets in ServiceNow, hardware setup, and asset tracking. Great next step if you have 2–3 years of IT support, US citizenship, and can pass a federal background check.
Senior GRC Risk Advisory Consultant – Remote (USA)
Employer: Echelon Risk + Cyber
Location: Washington, DC (Remote, anywhere in USA)
Type: Full-time
Lead cybersecurity GRC and risk assessments (NIST CSF, ISO 27001, SOC 2, CMMC, etc.), write policies, and guide clients on incident readiness. Looking for 5+ years in cybersecurity, strong client-facing skills, and US work authorization (no sponsorship).
Staff TDI Site Reliability Engineer, Okta Federal
Employer: Okta
Location: Washington, DC (Secure facilities, US soil)
Type: Full-time
Salary (select states incl. WA): $174,000 – $239,000
High-impact SRE role supporting air-gapped, national security workloads. Requires 7+ years SRE/DevOps, strong AWS, containers, Terraform, Python—and an active TS/SCI with polygraph.
Cloud Solution Architect – Copilot & Agent – CTJ – TS/SCI
Employer: Microsoft
Location: Washington, DC (US Government customers)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US range): $86,100 – $169,800 (higher range in SF Bay/NYC)
Customer-facing AI role helping federal clients adopt M365 Copilot, Agents, and AI solutions. You’ll need an active TS/SCI, strong M365/Cloud background, and comfort advising senior stakeholders.
Workday-HRIS-HCM Data Conversion Specialist – UKG to Workday
Employer: Central Point Partners
Location: Washington, DC (Remote, W2 contract)
Type: Contract
Support a Workday implementation by extracting and converting UKG Pro HCM data. Ideal if you’ve done Workday HR data conversions, UKG reporting (Cognos), and have advanced Excel and mapping skills. No C2C; W2 only.
Data Analyst
Employer: Guidehouse
Location: Washington, DC (Dept. of State)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $98,000 – $163,000
Support a public diplomacy office with data strategy, governance, dashboards, and Power Platform tools. Requires a Bachelor’s, 4+ years data work, and an active Secret clearance.
Artificial Intelligence Engineer Specialist
Employer: MANTECH
Location: Washington, DC (FBI-focused)
Type: Full-time
Build agentic AI frameworks, RAG capabilities, and genAI tooling for FBI environments. Needs 15+ years experience (12+ in cloud), strong Python/AI stack (LangChain/Semantic Kernel, vector DBs), and an active TS/SCI with ability to obtain polygraph.
Python Engineer
Employer: Softthink Solutions
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Senior role (10+ years) for a Python + Microsoft stack engineer building Azure-based, serverless, and M365-integrated apps. Must be a US citizen with security clearance, and comfortable with Azure Functions and Windows Server.
AI & Automation Consultant (Palantir Foundry)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Washington, DC (Government & Public Services)
Type: Full-time
Salary (CA example): $97,700 – $162,800
Map and document data flows in Palantir Foundry/Databricks, support AI/data architecture, and work with federal clients. Requires Secret clearance, 2+ years Palantir, and strong SQL/Python/Spark.
Database Administrator (REMOTE)
Employer: Koniag Government Services – Koniag IT Systems (KITS)
Location: Washington, DC (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Administer SQL Server and/or Oracle for a federal customer—backups, performance, security, and AWS migration support. Needs 4+ years DBA experience and ability to obtain a Public Trust.
Applications accepted through: 11/23/26.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O / Fixed Assets Implementation Lead
Employer: Crowe
Location: Washington, DC (Consulting, travel as needed)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $103,200 – $210,900
Lead D365 Finance & Operations implementations with a focus on finance, fixed assets, and broader ERP transformation. Best for someone with 7+ years ERP/finance transformation and 3+ years D365 F&O.
Senior Mainframe Developer – COBOL & NaturalOne (z/OS) – Remote (W2 Only)
Employer: Chandra Technologies, Inc
Location: Washington, DC (100% Remote, EST hours)
Type: Full-time, W2 only
Enhance a legacy COBOL/Natural/Adabas accounting platform with new composite account features. Needs 5+ years Enterprise COBOL, 5+ years NaturalOne, and strong financial systems experience.
QA/Test Automation Engineer
Employer: Technica Corporation
Location: Washington, DC (On-site government facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $113,000 – $140,000
Test secure web apps using Selenium, Cypress, .NET, JavaScript/TypeScript, AWS, and automation frameworks. Requires 8+ years QA, active TS with SCI & CI poly eligibility, and prior secure-environment experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your core skills are strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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