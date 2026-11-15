Washington’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now—especially if you know tech, government, or data-driven campaigns. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: MSI

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, US/Canada)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead business development for MSI’s autonomous and unmanned systems, building strategic partnerships with government, enterprise, and media clients. Ideal if you have 10+ years in tech BD/enterprise sales and want a global, cross-functional role.

Employer: Manifest

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K–$115K base

Run hands-on Google Ads performance marketing for ecommerce-focused clients, from keyword strategy to A/B testing and reporting. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years agency paid search experience and enjoy client-facing work.

Employer: The Psychiatric Institute of Washington (UHS)

Location: Washington, DC (Tenleytown)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own sales, marketing, and government relations for a 130-bed behavioral health hospital, shaping strategy and brand while managing a team. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help) and impact in mental health care.

Employer: Xtract One Technologies

Location: Washington, DC (remote/field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120K–$135K base, OTE $300K+ plus stock options

Hunt and close 6–8 figure B2B deals for AI-powered threat detection in stadiums, venues, and large facilities. Best for 8+ years tech sales pros used to long, complex cycles and heavy travel across North America.

Employer: Covalent | Workforce Operations

Location: Washington, DC (fully remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and grow strategic SaaS accounts with top aerospace and defense manufacturers, tying workforce data to real business outcomes. Perfect if you have 5+ years enterprise CS/account management and experience in manufacturing or defense.

Employer: Ipsos in US

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110K–$120K base (NY/CO/CA/WA estimate)

Lead global qual and quant research for major tech and media clients, from survey design to storytelling decks. Good for researchers with 5+ years in market research who love turning data into clear, client-ready insights.

Employer: Robert Half (for a DC nonprofit)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Drive multi-channel campaigns (email, social, digital) for a mission-driven nonprofit using Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Sprout Social, Canva, and Figma. Great if you have 5+ years digital/B2B marketing and want impact plus flexibility.

Employer: Verkada

Location: Washington, DC (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: OTE $225K–$320K

Sell Verkada’s AI-powered physical security platform into Federal Civilian agencies, focusing on greenfield accounts and net-new logos. Best for 5–10+ years quota-carrying tech sellers with 2+ years in federal sales and heavy travel comfort.

Employer: SHI International Corp.

Location: Washington, DC / DMV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $325K–$425K estimated annual (base + bonus/commission)

Senior Google Cloud-focused public sector seller owning cloud quotas across GCP, Chrome, Gemini, Security, and Workspace. Ideal if you have 8+ years sales, 4–6 years cloud platform sales in public sector, and deep partner/Google experience.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Planet Technologies

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110K–$180K base + incentives

Lead growth for Microsoft-focused modernization across the Department of War/DoD, owning strategy, relationships, and revenue. Suited to 15+ years federal IT services experience and comfort with clearances and complex procurement.

Employer: DCCC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time (cycle-based)

Salary: Not listed

General application for future 2028-cycle roles in fundraising, digital, comms, field, and more at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Good if you want to build a political career and are ready for long, campaign-style hours.

Employer: EAB

Location: Washington, DC (or Richmond, VA / Minneapolis, MN)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65K–$80K base + bonus

Blend data, sales support, and storytelling to help colleges use EAB’s Audience Generation tools, including analytics and integrations. Great for someone with 2–3+ years sales/sales-support and strong Excel/ETL skills who likes higher-ed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.