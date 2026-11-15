Education roles in Washington, DC are hot right now, from hands-on trades training to high-tech defense instruction. If you like teaching and building skills in others, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,000 – $196,000

Lead deployment and training for cutting-edge air defense tech, working across engineering, operations, and customers. This role is ideal if you have a technical or defense background and want to design and deliver advanced training programs while traveling up to 50%.

Employer: Eckerd Connects – Potomac Job Corps

Location: Washington, DC 20032

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000

Teach academic subjects (with a focus on math) to young adults ages 16–24 in a structured classroom setting. Good fit if you’re DC-certified, want strong time off and benefits, and like helping students finish school and start careers.

Employer: Eckerd Connects – Potomac Job Corps

Location: Washington, DC 20032

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,500 – $68,500

Train students in plumbing skills that lead directly to jobs, using Job Corps curriculum and hands-on learning. Great if you’re licensed or accredited in plumbing and want to mentor young people into a stable trade with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.