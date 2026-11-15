Washington’s customer service scene is busy right now, from hotels and fashion to grocery and tech. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Hyatt Place Washington DC/White House

Hyatt Place Washington DC/White House Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This front-desk style role is all about creating a warm, welcoming hotel experience in both Spanish and English. You’ll handle check-in/check-out, guest kitchen, coffee area, and more in a fast-paced, team-focused setting.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus up to $1,500 mentioned)

Great fit if you have customer service experience and want to move into leadership. You’ll help run front-end operations, lead a team, and rotate between opening and closing while earning strong benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Training-focused role for motivated young adults starting out in customer-facing work. You’ll build core skills like communication, problem-solving, and teamwork to get ready for internships or entry-level service jobs.

Employer: COS (H&M Group)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $23.56–$26.72/hour

Lead a fashion retail team, handle opening/closing, and help drive store sales and styling. Comes with a 25% staff discount, incentive program, and a solid benefits package for US employees.

Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Active, on-your-feet role greeting donors, unloading and sorting items, and keeping the donation area safe and clean. Good match if you like working outdoors, helping people, and supporting a community-focused nonprofit.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19.75–$25.40/hour

Part-time cashier role with shopper training, store discount, and access to “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members. You’ll run the register, bag groceries, help at customer service, and keep the front end clean and organized.

Employer: Qualtrics

Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000–$119,000/year (base)

Senior-level role blending customer success, tech, and consulting for large enterprise clients. You’ll lead software implementations, advise on strategy, and drive account growth with strong health, retirement, and PTO benefits.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.