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Washington
🎨 Washington, DC Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Roles
5 days ago
Washington, DC is buzzing with creative work right now, from big global brands to mission-driven orgs and local TV. If you’re in media, design, or communications, this week has some strong options.
Media Relations Advisor (DC)
- Employer: ExxonMobil
- Location: Washington, DC (onsite/hybrid not specified)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $297,000
This senior role leads media strategy for a major global energy company—crafting press materials, handling high-stakes issues, and serving as a key spokesperson. Ideal if you have 10+ years in media relations, a strong reporter network, and want big-impact, big-budget work.
Graphic Designer
- Employer: Great Minds
- Location: Remote (based in DC listing)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $68,000
Join a mission-driven education company designing decks, digital campaigns, and event graphics for K–12 curriculum brands. Great fit if you love PowerPoint, Adobe CC, and turning complex ideas into clean, teacher-friendly visuals.
Sales Commercial Producer – NBC4 & Telemundo 44 Washington D.C.
- Employer: NBCUniversal
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $90,000
Produce, shoot, write, and edit commercial content for NBC4 and Telemundo 44 across TV, digital, and social. Perfect if you’re a hands-on producer with strong editing skills (Adobe Creative Suite) and love client-facing creative work—Spanish a plus.
Communications Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (range varies by location)
Lead internal communications and change strategy for a major professional services firm. This is a high-level role shaping firmwide messaging, advising leaders, and mentoring a team—best for someone with 8+ years in corporate communications.
Graphic Designer, Mid
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Washington, DC (onsite/hybrid per client needs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $53,000 – $108,000
Design visuals for government and defense clients—logos, reports, presentations, and multimedia—while meeting Section 508 accessibility standards. You’ll need a strong portfolio, Adobe CC skills, and an active TS/SCI clearance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to position your experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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