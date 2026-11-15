Washington, DC is buzzing with creative work right now, from big global brands to mission-driven orgs and local TV. If you’re in media, design, or communications, this week has some strong options.

Employer: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Location: Washington, DC (onsite/hybrid not specified)

(onsite/hybrid not specified) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $297,000

This senior role leads media strategy for a major global energy company—crafting press materials, handling high-stakes issues, and serving as a key spokesperson. Ideal if you have 10+ years in media relations, a strong reporter network, and want big-impact, big-budget work.

Employer: Great Minds

Location: Remote (based in DC listing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $68,000

Join a mission-driven education company designing decks, digital campaigns, and event graphics for K–12 curriculum brands. Great fit if you love PowerPoint, Adobe CC, and turning complex ideas into clean, teacher-friendly visuals.

Employer: NBCUniversal

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000

Produce, shoot, write, and edit commercial content for NBC4 and Telemundo 44 across TV, digital, and social. Perfect if you’re a hands-on producer with strong editing skills (Adobe Creative Suite) and love client-facing creative work—Spanish a plus.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (range varies by location)

Lead internal communications and change strategy for a major professional services firm. This is a high-level role shaping firmwide messaging, advising leaders, and mentoring a team—best for someone with 8+ years in corporate communications.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Washington, DC (onsite/hybrid per client needs)

(onsite/hybrid per client needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000 – $108,000

Design visuals for government and defense clients—logos, reports, presentations, and multimedia—while meeting Section 508 accessibility standards. You’ll need a strong portfolio, Adobe CC skills, and an active TS/SCI clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.