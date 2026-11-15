DC’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from big academic hospitals to remote telehealth, there’s a lot hiring. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.

Employer: UHS – Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center

UHS – Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help launch DC’s newest full-service hospital by leading quality and peer review work. Great fit if you love data, chart review, and improving outcomes across the whole facility.

Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay range will be shared per UHS transparency policy)

Provide nutrition assessment and interventions in a top-ranked academic hospital. NICU experience is a big plus, and you’ll work closely with high-performing specialty teams.

Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Lead L&D operations on your shift in a Level III NICU/academic setting. Ideal for BSN RNs with charge experience who want leadership plus hands-on birth care.

Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Care for diverse, high-acuity L&D patients in a teaching hospital with strong benefits and tuition support. Great next step if you have acute care experience and want advanced women’s health.

Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Join a 17-suite OR handling trauma, neuro, ortho, robotics, and open-heart cases. Perfect for OR RNs with at least 1 year of periop experience who want high-volume, complex surgery.

(Note: A second posting for the same OR RN role appears to be a duplicate; this listing covers it.)

Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Senior CST role focused on complex cardiac procedures in a high-acuity OR. Good match if you have 2+ years’ cardiac surgery experience and enjoy mentoring junior techs.

Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Work on a comprehensive stroke and neuro-ortho unit caring for stroke, TBI, and spine patients. Great for RNs wanting strong neuro/trauma experience in an academic center.

Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed (UHS notes pay transparency by law)

High-acuity Med Surg/General Surgery unit with bariatrics, transplants, trauma, and complex post-op care. Ideal if you like variety and want to build broad surgical skills.

Employer: DC Department of Human Resources (DYRS)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Career Service

Pay Plan: CS-0610-12 (exact salary not listed)

Provide primary and emergency care to detained and committed youth in secure facilities, plus coordinate community follow-up. Good for NPs interested in adolescent health, justice-involved youth, and public service.

Employer: Meridian Senior Living

Location: 5420 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support residents with daily care, document changes, and stay in close touch with families and staff. A solid CNA role if you enjoy long-term relationships in senior living.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $92,393.60 – $153,982.40

Lead pediatric critical care transport operations with 24/7 clinical oversight and staff coaching. Best for experienced pediatric ICU/ED RNs with transport and leadership background.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, rotating days/nights, weekends/holidays

Pay Range: $33.08 – $60.18/hour

Care for critically ill cardiac kids using ECMO, VAD, and transplant therapies in a 26-bed CICU. Great for RNs with at least 1 year of experience who want top-tier pediatric cardiac critical care.

Employer: DC International School (DCI)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, School-year schedule with evenings/weekends

Salary Range: $71,365 – $121,270

Oversee injury prevention, rehab, and strength & conditioning for grades 6–12. Ideal for ATCs who enjoy school athletics, program-building, and working with diverse student athletes.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: Remote, DC-licensed

Type: Part-time, 1099 contract

Salary: Not listed

Provide online therapy as an LMFT, LICSW, LPC, or similar DC-licensed clinician. Good side-gig if you want flexible hours and to focus on client care from home.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: Remote, DC-licensed

Type: Part-time, 1099 contract

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Licensed Therapist role: telehealth counseling for DC-licensed clinicians with control over your schedule and caseload.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Washington, DC (hospital setting)

Type: Travel contract, 8 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights

Pay Range: $2,070 – $2,307 per week

Short-term RRT contract with night shifts, acute care focus, and strong benefits from a national agency. Great if you want to travel or test out DC while earning solid weekly pay.

Employer: Aequor Allied (Allied Division)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week

Pay: Approx. $2,413 per week

Pediatric SLP travel role with an 8-hour shift schedule. Nice option if you’re an SLP looking for a time-limited DC assignment with steady hours.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Retail pharmacy tech role with weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible shifts. Good entry or next step if you’re registered with the Board of Pharmacy and like fast-paced, customer-facing work.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Remote, must live and be licensed in DC

Type: Full-time, W2 Fee-for-Service

Compensation Range: $141,000 – $203,000/year (based on 25–35 clinical hrs/week)

Fully remote PMHNP role treating ages 14+ for conditions like depression, anxiety, and ADHD, with strong benefits and admin support. Great if you want telepsychiatry without chasing reimbursements.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.