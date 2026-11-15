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🏥 Washington, DC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Remote Roles
DC’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from big academic hospitals to remote telehealth, there’s a lot hiring. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.
Quality Peer Review (RN)
- Employer: UHS – Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help launch DC’s newest full-service hospital by leading quality and peer review work. Great fit if you love data, chart review, and improving outcomes across the whole facility.
Dietitian (Registered Dietitian Nutritionist)
- Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay range will be shared per UHS transparency policy)
Provide nutrition assessment and interventions in a top-ranked academic hospital. NICU experience is a big plus, and you’ll work closely with high-performing specialty teams.
Clinical Supervisor RN – Labor & Delivery (Nights)
- Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Lead L&D operations on your shift in a Level III NICU/academic setting. Ideal for BSN RNs with charge experience who want leadership plus hands-on birth care.
RN – Labor & Delivery (Nights)
- Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Care for diverse, high-acuity L&D patients in a teaching hospital with strong benefits and tuition support. Great next step if you have acute care experience and want advanced women’s health.
RN – OR/Surgery (Full-Time / Day)
- Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Join a 17-suite OR handling trauma, neuro, ortho, robotics, and open-heart cases. Perfect for OR RNs with at least 1 year of periop experience who want high-volume, complex surgery.
(Note: A second posting for the same OR RN role appears to be a duplicate; this listing covers it.)
Senior Surgical Tech – OR/Surgery (Nights)
- Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Senior CST role focused on complex cardiac procedures in a high-acuity OR. Good match if you have 2+ years’ cardiac surgery experience and enjoy mentoring junior techs.
RN – MS/Neuro Ortho (Full-Time / Night)
- Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Work on a comprehensive stroke and neuro-ortho unit caring for stroke, TBI, and spine patients. Great for RNs wanting strong neuro/trauma experience in an academic center.
RN – MS/General Surgery (Full-Time / Night)
- Employer: UHS – George Washington University Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed (UHS notes pay transparency by law)
High-acuity Med Surg/General Surgery unit with bariatrics, transplants, trauma, and complex post-op care. Ideal if you like variety and want to build broad surgical skills.
Nurse Practitioner – Youth Rehabilitation Services
- Employer: DC Department of Human Resources (DYRS)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, Career Service
- Pay Plan: CS-0610-12 (exact salary not listed)
Provide primary and emergency care to detained and committed youth in secure facilities, plus coordinate community follow-up. Good for NPs interested in adolescent health, justice-involved youth, and public service.
Certified Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Meridian Senior Living
- Location: 5420 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support residents with daily care, document changes, and stay in close touch with families and staff. A solid CNA role if you enjoy long-term relationships in senior living.
Critical Care Transport Nurse Lead
- Employer: Children’s National Hospital
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $92,393.60 – $153,982.40
Lead pediatric critical care transport operations with 24/7 clinical oversight and staff coaching. Best for experienced pediatric ICU/ED RNs with transport and leadership background.
Registered Nurse (RN) II – Cardiac ICU (CICU)
- Employer: Children’s National Hospital
- Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, rotating days/nights, weekends/holidays
- Pay Range: $33.08 – $60.18/hour
Care for critically ill cardiac kids using ECMO, VAD, and transplant therapies in a 26-bed CICU. Great for RNs with at least 1 year of experience who want top-tier pediatric cardiac critical care.
Certified Athletic Trainer / Sport Performance Coordinator (SY26–27)
- Employer: DC International School (DCI)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, School-year schedule with evenings/weekends
- Salary Range: $71,365 – $121,270
Oversee injury prevention, rehab, and strength & conditioning for grades 6–12. Ideal for ATCs who enjoy school athletics, program-building, and working with diverse student athletes.
Licensed Therapist – Telehealth (Part-Time 1099)
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: Remote, DC-licensed
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contract
- Salary: Not listed
Provide online therapy as an LMFT, LICSW, LPC, or similar DC-licensed clinician. Good side-gig if you want flexible hours and to focus on client care from home.
Mental Health Therapist – Telehealth (Part-Time 1099)
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: Remote, DC-licensed
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contract
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar to the Licensed Therapist role: telehealth counseling for DC-licensed clinicians with control over your schedule and caseload.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – up to $2,307/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Washington, DC (hospital setting)
- Type: Travel contract, 8 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights
- Pay Range: $2,070 – $2,307 per week
Short-term RRT contract with night shifts, acute care focus, and strong benefits from a national agency. Great if you want to travel or test out DC while earning solid weekly pay.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,413/week
- Employer: Aequor Allied (Allied Division)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Approx. $2,413 per week
Pediatric SLP travel role with an 8-hour shift schedule. Nice option if you’re an SLP looking for a time-limited DC assignment with steady hours.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Retail pharmacy tech role with weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible shifts. Good entry or next step if you’re registered with the Board of Pharmacy and like fast-paced, customer-facing work.
Remote Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner – Fee For Service
- Employer: Thriveworks
- Location: Remote, must live and be licensed in DC
- Type: Full-time, W2 Fee-for-Service
- Compensation Range: $141,000 – $203,000/year (based on 25–35 clinical hrs/week)
Fully remote PMHNP role treating ages 14+ for conditions like depression, anxiety, and ADHD, with strong benefits and admin support. Great if you want telepsychiatry without chasing reimbursements.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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