DC is busy and growing, and so is the need for trained public safety pros. If you’ve got experience and the right licenses, there are some strong options open right now.

Employer: BTI Security

BTI Security Location: Washington, DC (federal & commercial sites)

(federal & commercial sites) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical insurance, training, career growth

Work armed posts protecting critical sites, handling access control, patrols, X-ray/magnetometer screening, and first response. You’ll need 2+ years armed security experience, a DC Armed SPO license, armed guard card, and certifications in OC, baton, CPR/First Aid, and related tactics.

Employer: BTI Security

BTI Security Location: Washington, DC (federal facilities)

(federal facilities) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical insurance, specialized federal training, advancement

Protect federal buildings, staff, and visitors with armed deterrence, patrols, screening, and emergency response. Open to U.S. citizens or qualifying veterans/green card holders with the right mix of armed security, law enforcement, military, or college background plus weapons, CPR/First Aid/AED, and DHS/FPS certifications.

Employer: U.S. Secret Service (Uniformed Division)

Location: Washington, DC (relocation required)

(relocation required) Type: Full-time, federal law enforcement

Salary: From $77,987 (LE-01) + $50,000 recruitment incentive

Protect the White House complex, VP residence, embassies, and foreign missions, with travel in support of top U.S. and foreign leaders. Requires U.S. citizenship, age 20+ (21 at appointment), HS diploma/GED, Top Secret clearance, strict medical/fitness standards, and completion of FLETC + 18 weeks of Secret Service training.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.