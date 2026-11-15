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🚔 Washington, DC Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
DC is busy and growing, and so is the need for trained public safety pros. If you’ve got experience and the right licenses, there are some strong options open right now.
ARMED Special Police Officer (SPO) – DC/MD/N. Virginia
- Employer: BTI Security
- Location: Washington, DC (federal & commercial sites)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical insurance, training, career growth
Work armed posts protecting critical sites, handling access control, patrols, X-ray/magnetometer screening, and first response. You’ll need 2+ years armed security experience, a DC Armed SPO license, armed guard card, and certifications in OC, baton, CPR/First Aid, and related tactics.
ARMED Federal Protective Security Officer (FPS) – DC/MD/N. VA
- Employer: BTI Security
- Location: Washington, DC (federal facilities)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical insurance, specialized federal training, advancement
Protect federal buildings, staff, and visitors with armed deterrence, patrols, screening, and emergency response. Open to U.S. citizens or qualifying veterans/green card holders with the right mix of armed security, law enforcement, military, or college background plus weapons, CPR/First Aid/AED, and DHS/FPS certifications.
Police Officer (Secret Service Police) – $50,000 Recruitment Incentive
- Employer: U.S. Secret Service (Uniformed Division)
- Location: Washington, DC (relocation required)
- Type: Full-time, federal law enforcement
- Salary: From $77,987 (LE-01) + $50,000 recruitment incentive
Protect the White House complex, VP residence, embassies, and foreign missions, with travel in support of top U.S. and foreign leaders. Requires U.S. citizenship, age 20+ (21 at appointment), HS diploma/GED, Top Secret clearance, strict medical/fitness standards, and completion of FLETC + 18 weeks of Secret Service training.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and get your application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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