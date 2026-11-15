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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Washington DC
Looking for a dog in DC? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting and how to meet them.
Venus
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Ivy City Adoption Center
- Phone: (202) 888-7381
Venus is a young black mixed-breed pup at the Ivy City Adoption Center, ready to grow up with a family of her own. Contact the shelter for details on her personality, training, and whether she’s a match for your home.
👉 Meet Venus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jupiter
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Ivy City Adoption Center
- Phone: (202) 888-7381
Jupiter is another sweet black mixed-breed baby at Ivy City, looking for a family to guide her through puppyhood with love and patience.
👉 Meet Jupiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BLONDIE
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - DC
- Source notes: Came from a home with many dogs; rescue is helping her find a place where she can shine
Blondie is a petite Schnoodle who loves being close to her people and is looking for a calm, committed home where she can finally be someone’s special dog.
👉 Meet BLONDIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARSHALL
- Status: Adoptable young dog
- Breed: American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 6–7 months; ~25 lbs, expected around 40 lbs grown)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - DC
- Source notes: Described as a “unicorn puppy” who doesn’t fit the usual puppy chaos stereotype
Marshall is a handsome, medium-sized youngster with a square jaw and a soft heart. If you want puppy charm without typical puppy mayhem, he may be a great fit.
👉 Meet MARSHALL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Deuce
- Status: Adoptable young dog (private owner rehome)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young (just turned 1)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Washington, DC)
- Source notes: Currently living on a deck; neighbor is feeding and trying to find him a safe home. Crate trained, sits on command, very friendly, not a barker, gentle taking treats.
Deuce is a sweet, polite young boy who needs an indoor home before the weather gets colder. He already knows basic manners and loves people.
👉 Meet Deuce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Inu
- Status: Adoptable senior (private owner rehome)
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Maltese mix
- Age: Adult (senior, 11 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Washington, DC)
- Source notes: Described as sweet, gentle, affectionate, friendly, hypoallergenic, non-shedding, quiet, and easygoing. Owner is moving out of the country and can’t take him.
Inu is a calm, loving senior companion who still has plenty of love to give and would be perfect for someone wanting a low-key, people-focused dog.
👉 Meet Inu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jax
- Status: Adoptable young dog (private owner rehome)
- Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with black
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Washington, DC)
- Source notes: Needs a new home because he can’t live with the owner’s other dog. Must be the only dog in the home. Described as loving, playful, and in need of time, walks, and attention.
Jax is a devoted young pup who will do best as the only dog, with a person or family who can make him feel safe and cherished.
👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BellaDonna
- Status: Adoptable young dog
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - DC Village
- Phone: (771) 240-2110
BellaDonna is a medium-sized mixed-breed girl at DC Village, looking for a family to call her own. Contact the shelter to learn more about her temperament and needs.
👉 Meet BellaDonna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Washington, DC area and thinking about adding a dog to your life, please reach out to the shelters and owners listed above, share these pups with friends, and consider visiting in person to see who you connect with.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.