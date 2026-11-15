Looking for a dog in DC? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting and how to meet them.

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Ivy City Adoption Center

Phone: (202) 888-7381

Venus is a young black mixed-breed pup at the Ivy City Adoption Center, ready to grow up with a family of her own. Contact the shelter for details on her personality, training, and whether she’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet Venus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Ivy City Adoption Center

Phone: (202) 888-7381

Jupiter is another sweet black mixed-breed baby at Ivy City, looking for a family to guide her through puppyhood with love and patience.

👉 Meet Jupiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle)

mix (Schnoodle) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - DC

Source notes: Came from a home with many dogs; rescue is helping her find a place where she can shine

Blondie is a petite Schnoodle who loves being close to her people and is looking for a calm, committed home where she can finally be someone’s special dog.

👉 Meet BLONDIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young dog

Adoptable young dog Breed: American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog mix

mix Age: Young (about 6–7 months; ~25 lbs, expected around 40 lbs grown)

Young (about 6–7 months; ~25 lbs, expected around 40 lbs grown) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - DC

Source notes: Described as a “unicorn puppy” who doesn’t fit the usual puppy chaos stereotype

Marshall is a handsome, medium-sized youngster with a square jaw and a soft heart. If you want puppy charm without typical puppy mayhem, he may be a great fit.

👉 Meet MARSHALL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young dog (private owner rehome)

Adoptable young dog (private owner rehome) Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

mix Age: Young (just turned 1)

Young (just turned 1) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Washington, DC)

Source notes: Currently living on a deck; neighbor is feeding and trying to find him a safe home. Crate trained, sits on command, very friendly, not a barker, gentle taking treats.

Deuce is a sweet, polite young boy who needs an indoor home before the weather gets colder. He already knows basic manners and loves people.

👉 Meet Deuce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable senior (private owner rehome)

Adoptable senior (private owner rehome) Breed: Shih Tzu / Maltese mix

mix Age: Adult (senior, 11 years old)

Adult (senior, 11 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Washington, DC)

Source notes: Described as sweet, gentle, affectionate, friendly, hypoallergenic, non-shedding, quiet, and easygoing. Owner is moving out of the country and can’t take him.

Inu is a calm, loving senior companion who still has plenty of love to give and would be perfect for someone wanting a low-key, people-focused dog.

👉 Meet Inu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young dog (private owner rehome)

Adoptable young dog (private owner rehome) Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever mix

mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with black

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Washington, DC)

Source notes: Needs a new home because he can’t live with the owner’s other dog. Must be the only dog in the home. Described as loving, playful, and in need of time, walks, and attention.

Jax is a devoted young pup who will do best as the only dog, with a person or family who can make him feel safe and cherished.

👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young dog

Adoptable young dog Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - DC Village

Phone: (771) 240-2110

BellaDonna is a medium-sized mixed-breed girl at DC Village, looking for a family to call her own. Contact the shelter to learn more about her temperament and needs.

👉 Meet BellaDonna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Washington, DC area and thinking about adding a dog to your life, please reach out to the shelters and owners listed above, share these pups with friends, and consider visiting in person to see who you connect with.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.