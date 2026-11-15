Here are some free items your neighbors in Washington, DC are offering today. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast.

Item: Smith ski goggles

Details: Adjustable strap and tinted lenses. Great for skiing or snowboarding.

Condition: Not stated, but looks like standard used gear.

Location: West Chevy Chase, Washington, DC

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Box of microwaveable meals

Details: Extra meals that were left outside in the cold; now offered to anyone who can use them. Poster asks you to text if interested. Fair Chance Policy: they’ll wait before choosing a recipient.

Pickup: "Anytime you can pick up" (see post for details)

Location: Washington, DC (SW)

Contact: 202-905-8552 (via text, per poster)

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/DdCKGSN

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Lange Surefoot RX 80 LV ski boots

Size: 25.5 (women’s size 8–9)

Condition: Essentially brand new – only worn 4 days. Poster notes you’ll need to replace custom insoles.

Location: American University Park, Washington, DC

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Three boxes of Kleenex tissues

Details: Mistaken delivery, still wrapped in plastic. Fair Chance Policy: poster will wait before choosing a recipient.

Location: Capitol Hill, Washington, DC

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/qCpmCGZ

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Southwestern-style painted bowl / fountain

Details: Hand-painted style bowl (poster says “hand painted?”). Includes a small recirculating piece to turn it into a fountain.

Pickup: Porch pickup available – in your message, say when you could pick up.

Location: Hill East, Washington, DC

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/jQMYUXo

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Plastic toy truck carrying 5 toy cars

Details: Simple kids’ toy set; see photos for style and size.

Pickup: Porch pickup any time (check post for exact instructions).

Location: NE DC 20018

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/WWQDrES

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Thomas & Friends play set

Size: About 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide

Details: Comes with a number of battery-operated trains that travel around the tracks.

Pickup: Porch pickup any time

Location: NE DC 20018

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/PAtLaeQ

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Children’s play kitchen

Details: Used, adjustable height, in good, clean condition per poster.

Pickup: Porch pickup any time

Location: NE DC 20018

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/DmPPKEH

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Metal and wood baker’s rack

Details: Sturdy metal frame with wooden shelves and a drawer.

Approx. size: About 3 ft wide at the widest point and 6 ft high.

Location: Benning Metro–Central NE, Washington, DC

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can—free deals in DC are often claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.