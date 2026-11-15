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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Washington, DC Right Now
Here are some free items your neighbors in Washington, DC are offering today. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast.
Smith Ski Goggles
Item: Smith ski goggles
Details: Adjustable strap and tinted lenses. Great for skiing or snowboarding.
Condition: Not stated, but looks like standard used gear.
Location: West Chevy Chase, Washington, DC
Source: nextdoor.com
Microwaveable Meals (SW DC)
Item: Box of microwaveable meals
Details: Extra meals that were left outside in the cold; now offered to anyone who can use them. Poster asks you to text if interested. Fair Chance Policy: they’ll wait before choosing a recipient.
Pickup: "Anytime you can pick up" (see post for details)
Location: Washington, DC (SW)
Contact: 202-905-8552 (via text, per poster)
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/DdCKGSN
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Lange Surefoot RX 80 LV Ski Boots Size 25.5 (W 8-9)
Item: Lange Surefoot RX 80 LV ski boots
Size: 25.5 (women’s size 8–9)
Condition: Essentially brand new – only worn 4 days. Poster notes you’ll need to replace custom insoles.
Location: American University Park, Washington, DC
Source: nextdoor.com
Three boxes of Kleenex (Capitol Hill, DC)
Item: Three boxes of Kleenex tissues
Details: Mistaken delivery, still wrapped in plastic. Fair Chance Policy: poster will wait before choosing a recipient.
Location: Capitol Hill, Washington, DC
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/qCpmCGZ
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Southwestern bowl/ fountain (Hill East)
Item: Southwestern-style painted bowl / fountain
Details: Hand-painted style bowl (poster says “hand painted?”). Includes a small recirculating piece to turn it into a fountain.
Pickup: Porch pickup available – in your message, say when you could pick up.
Location: Hill East, Washington, DC
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/jQMYUXo
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Truck and cars (NE DC 20018)
Item: Plastic toy truck carrying 5 toy cars
Details: Simple kids’ toy set; see photos for style and size.
Pickup: Porch pickup any time (check post for exact instructions).
Location: NE DC 20018
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/WWQDrES
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Thomas and friends play set (NE DC 20018)
Item: Thomas & Friends play set
Size: About 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Details: Comes with a number of battery-operated trains that travel around the tracks.
Pickup: Porch pickup any time
Location: NE DC 20018
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/PAtLaeQ
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Play kitchen (NE DC 20018)
Item: Children’s play kitchen
Details: Used, adjustable height, in good, clean condition per poster.
Pickup: Porch pickup any time
Location: NE DC 20018
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/DmPPKEH
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Metal and Wood Bakers Rack
Item: Metal and wood baker’s rack
Details: Sturdy metal frame with wooden shelves and a drawer.
Approx. size: About 3 ft wide at the widest point and 6 ft high.
Location: Benning Metro–Central NE, Washington, DC
Source: nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can—free deals in DC are often claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.