DC is full of mission-driven work right now, especially in housing, youth programs, and health equity. Here are several community and social service roles hiring across the city.

Employer: Eckerd Connects – Potomac Job Corps

Eckerd Connects – Potomac Job Corps Location: Washington, DC 20032 (SW)

(SW) Salary: $19/hour , on-call up to 29 hours/week

, on-call up to 29 hours/week Type: Full-time, on-call

Support young adults ages 16–24 in a residential Job Corps setting. Great if you want to mentor youth, keep dorms safe and structured, and gain experience in counseling or social work while earning PSLF-eligible hours and prorated PTO.

Employer: Eckerd Connects – Potomac Job Corps

Eckerd Connects – Potomac Job Corps Location: Washington, DC 20032 (SW)

(SW) Salary: $43,888/year

Type: Full-time

Lead dorm operations and supervise residential advisors working with at-risk youth. Good fit if you have dorm or youth program experience and want a step up in responsibility, with low-cost health insurance, PTO, 11 holidays, and retirement match.

Employer: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: SCA-covered (pay/benefits set by federal wage rules)

SCA-covered (pay/benefits set by federal wage rules) Type: Full-time, Wed–Sun, 11:00 PM–7:00 AM

Overnight role helping keep a women’s shelter safe, clean, and calm. You’ll handle intakes, rounds, basic crisis de-escalation, and light cleaning, with access to strong benefits, training, and promotion paths in a large nonprofit.

Employer: DC Department on Disability Services (via DC DHR)

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $62,158–$118,558/year (CS-09/11/12, depending on grade)

(CS-09/11/12, depending on grade) Type: Full-time, 4 days/week in office

Work with students with disabilities (ages 14–22) on pre-employment and transition services. Ideal if you have a master’s in rehab counseling or related field and want a union role with clear promotion potential and strong public-sector benefits.

Employer: Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI)

Location: Washington, DC (and other CONUS/OCONUS installations)

(and other CONUS/OCONUS installations) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week with some evenings/weekends

Provide confidential, non-medical counseling to service members and families on stress, deployment, relationships, parenting, and more. Great for independently licensed counselors who want direct, walk-around work on or near military installations.

Employer: Community of Hope (listed under TEAMS Constructions)

(listed under TEAMS Constructions) Location: Conway Health & Resource Center, SW Washington, DC

Salary: $25.96–$26.92/hour

Type: Full-time, on-site

Help patients connect to health, benefits, and social services while reducing ER visits and hospital readmissions. Good for someone with 2+ years in a health-related field, BLS, and a passion for working with underserved neighbors, with solid PTO and growth opportunities.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—DC roles in community work tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.