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Washington
📅 Mayor Bowser’s 28th Senior Holiday Celebration for DC seniors
3 days ago
📅 Senior holiday celebration with Mayor Bowser
Join the DC Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) for Mayor Bowser's 28th Annual Senior Holiday Celebration at the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center, 701 Mississippi Ave. SE.
This event is geared toward older adults/seniors in Washington, DC and offers a chance to celebrate the holidays together.
If you have questions about the event or need more details, contact DACL at (202) 724-5626 or email [email protected].
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