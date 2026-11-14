Admin and office roles in Washington, DC are running hot right now, especially for folks who can juggle calendars, projects, and confidential info.

Here are several strong Administrative & Clerical openings worth a look:

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year

High-level support role for the Managing Partner and C‑suite at a major law firm. You’ll manage complex calendars, travel, expenses, and executive communications, and act as a key link between leadership and the rest of the firm.

Employer: Goldbelt C6, LLC

Location: District of Columbia, United States

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,000 – $98,000/year

Executive assistant role inside the Department of State (INR), working in a SCIF and supporting senior leaders with calendars, travel, classified correspondence, and meetings. Requires an active Top Secret clearance (TS, able to obtain SCI) and experience supporting senior executives.

Employer: Opensity Solutions

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time (non-exempt)

Salary: $22.25/hour (plus possible annual bonus)

Hands-on records role managing physical and digital files for law and professional services clients. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like organizing information, and want experience in records, compliance, and information governance.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supports a CEO and Board of Directors with complex calendar management, meeting prep, travel, events, and board logistics. Ideal if you’ve already supported senior executives and enjoy being the hub for communication and follow‑through.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—DC admin roles like these open up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.