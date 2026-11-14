🚚 Washington, DC Supply Chain & Logistics Roles with Multiple Openings

Washington, DC has some strong supply chain and logistics roles right now, especially if you like data, contracts, and big‑picture operations work.

Below are several solid options you can scan and click through fast.

Employer: Great Minds

Great Minds Location: Remote (based in Washington, DC organization)

(based in organization) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$93,000 base

Own strategic sourcing for one of Great Minds’ biggest spend areas: printed curriculum shipped to schools nationwide. You’ll run RFQs/RFPs, negotiate with major printers, build cost models, and use AI tools to streamline procurement and vendor management.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Washington, DC (role covers multiple regulated markets)

(role covers multiple regulated markets) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,400–$155,000 base (US range)

Lead strategy and execution for DoorDash’s regulated markets, focusing on Dasher pay, benefits, and logistics rules. This is a data-heavy, cross-functional role where you’ll use SQL and AI tools to shape policies, test ideas, and improve delivery economics at scale.

Employer: AARP

Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid: in-office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support enterprise-wide procurement by running sourcing events, drafting and negotiating contracts, and managing supplier risk. Good fit if you have 3+ years in purchasing or contracts and want stable work with strong benefits in a mission-driven nonprofit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.