📊 Washington, DC social science & policy roles with multiple $120K+ openings

DC is buzzing with policy and research jobs right now, especially at the crossroads of tech, security, and government. Here are several standout roles if you love data, strategy, and shaping public policy.

Employer: Varda Space Industries

Varda Space Industries Location: Washington, DC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $132,600 – $179,400/year

Work on cutting-edge space policy and appropriations (NDAA, commercial space, in‑space manufacturing) while building relationships on Capitol Hill. Great fit if you have 3–5 years on the Hill or in government affairs and want to be close to the future of space and defense tech.

Employer: TikTok

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (DC): $121,600 – $208,800/year

Shape how TikTok Shop engages with brands, trade groups, and regulators on IP, counterfeit goods, and consumer safety. Ideal if you’ve worked with trade associations or regulatory bodies and want a front-row seat to e‑commerce policy.

Employer: Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $145,000 – $190,000/year

Lead research on China’s AI and semiconductor ecosystem and its impact on U.S. national security, producing policy briefs, testimony, and media-ready analysis. Best for someone with an advanced degree, 5–7+ years’ experience, and a strong publication record.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $152,131 – $253,483/year

Serve as a senior advocate on wealth management and investor protection issues before Congress and federal regulators. Great match if you have 8–12 years in federal policy and want to lead strategy for a major financial services firm.

Employer: Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $123,921 – $185,880/year

Drive federal advocacy for a Fortune 500, farmer‑owned cooperative, advising executives and leading coalitions on key ag and food policy issues. Good for seasoned lobbyists who like blending policy, grassroots engagement, and industry partnerships.

Employer: Cayuse Holdings

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Monitor global religious freedom trends, contribute to the International Religious Freedom Report, and brief officials using both open-source and classified information. Requires a Secret clearance and strong research and writing skills in human rights policy.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, 3–5 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $98,000 – $163,000/year

Support federal energy agencies with quantitative analysis on electricity markets, infrastructure, and policy. Great if you have 3–5 years in energy-sector analysis, are a U.S. citizen, and can obtain a Public Trust clearance.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon—DC policy roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.