🏘️ Washington DC Planning & Development Roles With Multiple Openings

Washington’s planning and development scene is busy right now, with big projects and strong public and private investment. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready to level up your career in this space.

Employer: Michael Page (for a family-owned GC)

Michael Page (for a family-owned GC) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $110,000–$130,000+ base plus 10–12% annual bonus

Lead preconstruction and estimating for $20M–$100M+ multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial projects across the DC region. Good fit if you have 4+ years estimating with a GC, want exposure to landmark projects, and like a mid-sized, family-style firm with a strong backlog and clear growth path.

Employer: Colliers

Location: District of Columbia, Remote (various US locations)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: Approx. $148,762–$160,000

Senior role supporting a large global industrial/office client on projects worldwide. You’ll own cost management processes, review budgets and cost plans, and guide PMs on value engineering and contract strategy. Best for someone with 10+ years in cost estimating, industrial project experience, and comfort working in a global, enterprise environment.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000–$190,000 per year

Lead and grow the Civic and Commercial planning practice for the mid-Atlantic from the DC office. You’ll manage projects, build the local team, drive business development, and work with municipal and federal clients. Ideal if you have a Master’s in Urban Planning, AICP, and 10+ years leading planning projects with a passion for client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting shows related roles or flexible requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.