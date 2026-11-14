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Washington
⚖️ Washington, DC Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings
2 days ago
DC’s legal market is buzzing right now, especially for folks who know tech, finance, privacy, and complex litigation. If you’ve been thinking about a move, this batch has some serious upside.
Litigation Paralegal
- Employer: Eckert Seamans
- Location: Washington, DC (on-site)
- Salary: $75,500 – $95,000
- Type: Full-time
Support trial teams at a national firm: draft pleadings, handle e-filing, manage big document sets, and prep exhibits and witness binders. Great fit if you have 2+ years law firm experience and want hands-on litigation work with solid pay.
Antitrust Attorney – DC / NY / CA
- Employer: Wegman Partners (for a global Am Law 100 firm)
- Location: Washington, DC (plus NY & CA options)
- Salary: Top market compensation (exact range not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Join a nationally recognized antitrust group handling merger reviews, HSR counseling, and investigations. Ideal for attorneys with 3–6 years of antitrust experience at DOJ/FTC or a top firm.
Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Associate (3rd–5th Year)
- Employer: ArentFox Schiff
- Location: Washington, DC (and other offices)
- Salary: $260,000 – $365,000
- Type: Full-time associate
Work on GDPR, CCPA, AI, adtech, incident response, and regulatory investigations for major clients. Perfect for mid-levels who want deep privacy and cyber work with big-law comp and strong benefits.
Real Estate Finance Attorney – Lender Finance
- Employer: Orion Placement (confidential law firm)
- Location: Washington, DC (on-site)
- Salary: $205,000 – $275,000
- Type: Full-time
Represent lenders and financial institutions on sophisticated real estate secured loans and commercial financings. Best for attorneys with 4+ years lender-side real estate finance and a DC/MD/VA bar.
Paralegal Support Manager
- Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
- Location: Washington, DC
- Salary: $135,000 – $180,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead paralegal teams across Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Consumer Financial Services, and Finance & Banking. Great move if you have 5+ years managing large legal support teams and want a people-leadership role with strong pay.
Principal Corporate Counsel – Security Governance & Operations
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Washington, DC (hybrid – ~2 days/week in office)
- Salary: $192,300 – $243,900+ (U.S. starting range; higher in some markets)
- Type: Full-time
Be a key legal partner to Cisco’s Security & Trust Organization, advising on cybersecurity governance, compliance, and AI-related security issues. A fit for lawyers with 7+ years and deep security/resilience law experience.
Trademark Operations Manager
- Employer: Fenwick & West
- Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, any U.S. office)
- Salary: $136,800 – $181,950
- Type: Full-time
Run the trademark operations engine: lead paralegals and support staff, optimize workflows, and keep global trademark work moving smoothly. Ideal for folks with 6+ years in trademark prosecution ops and 3–4+ years in leadership.
Lead Counsel, Monetization
- Employer: Meta
- Location: Washington, DC (in-office hybrid)
- Salary: $202,000 – $274,000 + bonus + equity
- Type: Full-time
Advise on AI-powered advertising, user controls, and global privacy/consumer protection for Meta’s monetization products. Great for attorneys with 5+ years in digital advertising or AI/tech platforms who like cutting-edge product counseling.
Corporate Counsel
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Washington, DC (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Salary: $220,000 – $260,000 + equity + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead M&A, JVs, investments, and corporate governance at an AI-focused SpaceX affiliate. Best for lawyers with 6+ years of corporate/M&A at a top firm or in-house who want to sit at the AI–space–tech crossroads.
Crypto Onchain Attorney
- Employer: Robinhood
- Location: Washington, DC (3 days/week in office)
- Salary: $187,000 – $220,000 + bonus + equity (Zone 1)
- Type: Full-time
Serve as product counsel for Robinhood’s onchain products (wallet, chain, tokenized assets). Great for attorneys with 4+ years in securities/derivatives/financial services and real experience with self-custody, DEXs, or tokenized assets.
Remote Commercial Leasing Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (for an established law firm)
- Location: Washington, DC (fully remote role)
- Salary: $180,000 – $300,000
- Type: Full-time
Fully remote position focused on office and retail leasing, representing both landlords and tenants. Best for attorneys with 6+ years commercial real estate and strong leasing chops who want autonomy and client contact.
Assistant General Counsel, Derivatives
- Employer: Robinhood
- Location: Washington, DC (3 days/week in office)
- Salary: $217,000 – $255,000 + bonus + equity (Zone 1)
- Type: Full-time
Join Robinhood’s Regulatory legal team working on prediction markets, futures, and broker-dealer/FCM issues. Ideal for attorneys with 7+ years CFTC/SEC regulatory experience, including agency or in-house time.
Private Equity Finance Paralegal
- Employer: Green Key Resources (for a well-established organization)
- Location: Washington, DC (hybrid flexibility may be available)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support private equity, leveraged, and acquisition finance deals from term sheet through closing. Great for paralegals with 4–5+ years finance experience who like fast-paced, transaction-heavy work.
Program Manager (Privacy) – GS-14
- Employer: ATF (U.S. Department of Justice)
- Location: Washington, DC (federal role)
- Salary: Not listed (GS-14 pay scale)
- Type: Full-time, federal
Lead and improve ATF’s Privacy Program, including FOIA/Privacy Act operations, risk management, and policy work. Best for candidates with GS-13-level experience running FOIA/privacy or information-governance programs.
Corporate Counsel – Land Use & Siting Advocacy
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Washington, DC
- Salary: National base $123,200 – $222,200; total target cash $141,680 – $255,530
- Type: Full-time
Advise on wireless infrastructure siting nationwide: zoning, permitting, NEPA, NHPA, tribal consultation, and FCC/FAA rules. Great for lawyers with 2–4+ years in land use/telecom who like advocacy and complex regulatory work.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—DC employers are often flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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