⚖️ Washington, DC Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings

DC’s legal market is buzzing right now, especially for folks who know tech, finance, privacy, and complex litigation. If you’ve been thinking about a move, this batch has some serious upside.

Employer: Eckert Seamans

Eckert Seamans Location: Washington, DC (on-site)

Salary: $75,500 – $95,000

Type: Full-time

Support trial teams at a national firm: draft pleadings, handle e-filing, manage big document sets, and prep exhibits and witness binders. Great fit if you have 2+ years law firm experience and want hands-on litigation work with solid pay.

Employer: Wegman Partners (for a global Am Law 100 firm)

Wegman Partners (for a global Am Law 100 firm) Location: Washington, DC (plus NY & CA options)

Salary: Top market compensation (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Type: Full-time

Join a nationally recognized antitrust group handling merger reviews, HSR counseling, and investigations. Ideal for attorneys with 3–6 years of antitrust experience at DOJ/FTC or a top firm.

Employer: ArentFox Schiff

ArentFox Schiff Location: Washington, DC (and other offices)

Salary: $260,000 – $365,000

Type: Full-time associate

Work on GDPR, CCPA, AI, adtech, incident response, and regulatory investigations for major clients. Perfect for mid-levels who want deep privacy and cyber work with big-law comp and strong benefits.

Employer: Orion Placement (confidential law firm)

Orion Placement (confidential law firm) Location: Washington, DC (on-site)

Salary: $205,000 – $275,000

Type: Full-time

Represent lenders and financial institutions on sophisticated real estate secured loans and commercial financings. Best for attorneys with 4+ years lender-side real estate finance and a DC/MD/VA bar.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $135,000 – $180,000

Type: Full-time

Lead paralegal teams across Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Consumer Financial Services, and Finance & Banking. Great move if you have 5+ years managing large legal support teams and want a people-leadership role with strong pay.

Employer: Cisco

Cisco Location: Washington, DC (hybrid – ~2 days/week in office)

Salary: $192,300 – $243,900+ (U.S. starting range; higher in some markets)

(U.S. starting range; higher in some markets) Type: Full-time

Be a key legal partner to Cisco’s Security & Trust Organization, advising on cybersecurity governance, compliance, and AI-related security issues. A fit for lawyers with 7+ years and deep security/resilience law experience.

Employer: Fenwick & West

Fenwick & West Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, any U.S. office)

Salary: $136,800 – $181,950

Type: Full-time

Run the trademark operations engine: lead paralegals and support staff, optimize workflows, and keep global trademark work moving smoothly. Ideal for folks with 6+ years in trademark prosecution ops and 3–4+ years in leadership.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Washington, DC (in-office hybrid)

Salary: $202,000 – $274,000 + bonus + equity

Type: Full-time

Advise on AI-powered advertising, user controls, and global privacy/consumer protection for Meta’s monetization products. Great for attorneys with 5+ years in digital advertising or AI/tech platforms who like cutting-edge product counseling.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Washington, DC (on-site, 5 days/week)

Salary: $220,000 – $260,000 + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead M&A, JVs, investments, and corporate governance at an AI-focused SpaceX affiliate. Best for lawyers with 6+ years of corporate/M&A at a top firm or in-house who want to sit at the AI–space–tech crossroads.

Employer: Robinhood

Robinhood Location: Washington, DC (3 days/week in office)

Salary: $187,000 – $220,000 + bonus + equity (Zone 1)

(Zone 1) Type: Full-time

Serve as product counsel for Robinhood’s onchain products (wallet, chain, tokenized assets). Great for attorneys with 4+ years in securities/derivatives/financial services and real experience with self-custody, DEXs, or tokenized assets.

Employer: Jobot (for an established law firm)

Jobot (for an established law firm) Location: Washington, DC (fully remote role)

Salary: $180,000 – $300,000

Type: Full-time

Fully remote position focused on office and retail leasing, representing both landlords and tenants. Best for attorneys with 6+ years commercial real estate and strong leasing chops who want autonomy and client contact.

Employer: Robinhood

Robinhood Location: Washington, DC (3 days/week in office)

Salary: $217,000 – $255,000 + bonus + equity (Zone 1)

(Zone 1) Type: Full-time

Join Robinhood’s Regulatory legal team working on prediction markets, futures, and broker-dealer/FCM issues. Ideal for attorneys with 7+ years CFTC/SEC regulatory experience, including agency or in-house time.

Employer: Green Key Resources (for a well-established organization)

Green Key Resources (for a well-established organization) Location: Washington, DC (hybrid flexibility may be available)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support private equity, leveraged, and acquisition finance deals from term sheet through closing. Great for paralegals with 4–5+ years finance experience who like fast-paced, transaction-heavy work.

Employer: ATF (U.S. Department of Justice)

Location: Washington, DC (federal role)

Salary: Not listed (GS-14 pay scale)

Not listed (GS-14 pay scale) Type: Full-time, federal

Lead and improve ATF’s Privacy Program, including FOIA/Privacy Act operations, risk management, and policy work. Best for candidates with GS-13-level experience running FOIA/privacy or information-governance programs.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Washington, DC

Salary: National base $123,200 – $222,200; total target cash $141,680 – $255,530

Type: Full-time

Advise on wireless infrastructure siting nationwide: zoning, permitting, NEPA, NHPA, tribal consultation, and FCC/FAA rules. Great for lawyers with 2–4+ years in land use/telecom who like advocacy and complex regulatory work.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—DC employers are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.