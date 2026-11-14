💻 Washington, DC Tech Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

DC’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and security roles, many tied to federal work and healthcare. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid, onsite, or remote, there’s a good mix here.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Washington, DC (onsite / hybrid per role needs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800–$198,000/year

Handle major cyber incidents, APT hunting, and SOC support using tools like SentinelOne, Splunk, and Microsoft Defender. Requires Secret clearance, 5+ years in cyber/IT, and certifications such as OSCP, CySA+, GCIH, or PenTest+.

Employer: Lumen Solutions Group Inc.

Location: Remote/Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, 12+ month contract

Review and guide complex physical and electronic security system designs for large facilities. Great fit if you know security engineering, AEC drawings, and compliance for regulated environments.

Employer: Camelot Integrated Solutions Inc

Location: Washington, DC (50% travel every other week)

Type: Contract, 24 months

Own SLA/KPI reporting, dashboards, and SQL performance tuning across Salesforce, Oracle, and Splunk. Ideal if you like building enterprise dashboards and automating reporting for execs.

Employer: Peregrine Advisors

Location: Washington, DC (remote)

Type: Full-time (W-2)

Salary: $92,000–$133,000/year

Build Python/FastAPI backends on AWS (Lambda, Step Functions, API Gateway, S3, PostgreSQL) for a federal agency. Requires 4+ years of Python, secure REST APIs, and U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain Public Trust.

Employer: Interon IT Solutions (client: Mindlance/World Bank)

Location: Washington, DC 20433 (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 6+ month contract

Pay: $35/hour (W-2)

Hands-on agentic AI and LLM work using Python, LangGraph, Azure OpenAI, and RAG pipelines. Good for someone who’s already shipped production AI apps on Microsoft Azure.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year

Lead data science and engineering workstreams for healthcare payers—data pipelines, ML, and interoperability (FHIR/HL7). Great if you have 5+ years in analytics and prior payer modernization consulting.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year

Run large data science programs on claims, membership, and utilization data. You’ll lead teams, design models, and present insights to execs—best for 7+ years in healthcare analytics.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year

Direct risk data strategy for banks: BCBS 239, data governance, lineage, and platforms like Databricks/Snowflake. A fit if you have 9+ years in financial risk data and want a client-facing leadership role.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year

Lead AWS cloud architecture and operations for enterprise clients—landing zones, networking, security, and modernization plans. 7+ years in cloud infra and AWS leadership experience expected.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time (hourly, SCA)

Pay: $32.10/hour

Support litigation data processing: load files, native file processing, Relativity/Ipro, and quality checks. Requires U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain MRPT public trust.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year

Hands-on AWS design, deployment, and troubleshooting with a client-facing twist. Good next step if you have 3+ years on AWS and at least one cloud or infra cert.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year

Lead teams turning payer data into dashboards, models, and insights for modernization and cost management. Best for 5+ years in healthcare analytics and comfort managing multiple workstreams.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$220,000/year

Own RMF A&A for defense/intel systems—SSPs, POA&Ms, ATOs, and continuous monitoring. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph and DoD 8570 IASAE Level II cert.

Employer: Center for the Study of Services (Checkbook/CSS)

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year

Support HITRUST/HIPAA security and compliance for a healthcare-focused nonprofit. Great if you have 1–3+ years in IT security/compliance and want a stable, mission-driven environment.

Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture

Location: Washington, DC (in-person, up to 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,920–$397,440/year

Executive-level role leading vuln management, red team, and pen testing across TikTok’s U.S. operations. Ideal for a seasoned security leader used to driving remediation at massive scale.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$438,000/year

Lead software engineering for tax tech, from architecture to delivery, and shape product strategy with clients. Best for 8+ years in software engineering plus experience in tax or fintech-style platforms.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year

Blend business analysis and analytics on payer data—dashboards, reports, and recommendations. Good for 3+ years in healthcare analytics and strong SQL/Python or BI skills.

Employer: PwC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year

Lead data engineering for payer clients: pipelines, models, interoperability, and ML-driven insights. Suited to senior data engineers with deep healthcare payer experience.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Remote (US-based, supporting Washington, DC region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,040–$154,560/year (plus geographic differentials & sales incentive)

Pre-sales solutions architect role for GridOS DERMS, working with utilities on DER, microgrids, and VPP use cases. Great if you have 5+ years in the utility/energy space and strong client-facing skills.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings or flexible requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.