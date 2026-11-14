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💻 Washington, DC Tech Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
DC’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and security roles, many tied to federal work and healthcare. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid, onsite, or remote, there’s a good mix here.
Cybersecurity Incident Response Analyst
Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
Location: Washington, DC (onsite / hybrid per role needs)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,800–$198,000/year
Handle major cyber incidents, APT hunting, and SOC support using tools like SentinelOne, Splunk, and Microsoft Defender. Requires Secret clearance, 5+ years in cyber/IT, and certifications such as OSCP, CySA+, GCIH, or PenTest+.
Senior Solution Architect – Corporate Security SME
Employer: Lumen Solutions Group Inc.
Location: Remote/Washington, DC
Type: Full-time, 12+ month contract
Review and guide complex physical and electronic security system designs for large facilities. Great fit if you know security engineering, AEC drawings, and compliance for regulated environments.
Service Desk Reporting Specialist
Employer: Camelot Integrated Solutions Inc
Location: Washington, DC (50% travel every other week)
Type: Contract, 24 months
Own SLA/KPI reporting, dashboards, and SQL performance tuning across Salesforce, Oracle, and Splunk. Ideal if you like building enterprise dashboards and automating reporting for execs.
Software Engineer (Python, AWS)
Employer: Peregrine Advisors
Location: Washington, DC (remote)
Type: Full-time (W-2)
Salary: $92,000–$133,000/year
Build Python/FastAPI backends on AWS (Lambda, Step Functions, API Gateway, S3, PostgreSQL) for a federal agency. Requires 4+ years of Python, secure REST APIs, and U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain Public Trust.
AI Engineer
Employer: Interon IT Solutions (client: Mindlance/World Bank)
Location: Washington, DC 20433 (onsite)
Type: Full-time, 6+ month contract
Pay: $35/hour (W-2)
Hands-on agentic AI and LLM work using Python, LangGraph, Azure OpenAI, and RAG pipelines. Good for someone who’s already shipped production AI apps on Microsoft Azure.
Payer Forward Deployed Engineer, Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year
Lead data science and engineering workstreams for healthcare payers—data pipelines, ML, and interoperability (FHIR/HL7). Great if you have 5+ years in analytics and prior payer modernization consulting.
Payer Healthcare Data Scientist, Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year
Run large data science programs on claims, membership, and utilization data. You’ll lead teams, design models, and present insights to execs—best for 7+ years in healthcare analytics.
Financial Risk Management – Risk Data Transformation Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year
Direct risk data strategy for banks: BCBS 239, data governance, lineage, and platforms like Databricks/Snowflake. A fit if you have 9+ years in financial risk data and want a client-facing leadership role.
AWS Cloud Infrastructure and Operations Delivery Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year
Lead AWS cloud architecture and operations for enterprise clients—landing zones, networking, security, and modernization plans. 7+ years in cloud infra and AWS leadership experience expected.
Data Specialist I
Employer: Amentum
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time (hourly, SCA)
Pay: $32.10/hour
Support litigation data processing: load files, native file processing, Relativity/Ipro, and quality checks. Requires U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain MRPT public trust.
AWS Cloud Infrastructure Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year
Hands-on AWS design, deployment, and troubleshooting with a client-facing twist. Good next step if you have 3+ years on AWS and at least one cloud or infra cert.
Payer Analytics Solutions Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year
Lead teams turning payer data into dashboards, models, and insights for modernization and cost management. Best for 5+ years in healthcare analytics and comfort managing multiple workstreams.
Cyber Systems Engineer / Information System Security Engineer (ISSE)
Employer: Amentum
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000–$220,000/year
Own RMF A&A for defense/intel systems—SSPs, POA&Ms, ATOs, and continuous monitoring. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph and DoD 8570 IASAE Level II cert.
Security & Compliance Analyst
Employer: Center for the Study of Services (Checkbook/CSS)
Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year
Support HITRUST/HIPAA security and compliance for a healthcare-focused nonprofit. Great if you have 1–3+ years in IT security/compliance and want a stable, mission-driven environment.
Head of Threat Exposure Management – Security & Privacy
Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture
Location: Washington, DC (in-person, up to 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $205,920–$397,440/year
Executive-level role leading vuln management, red team, and pen testing across TikTok’s U.S. operations. Ideal for a seasoned security leader used to driving remediation at massive scale.
Tax Innovation – Software Engineering – Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$438,000/year
Lead software engineering for tax tech, from architecture to delivery, and shape product strategy with clients. Best for 8+ years in software engineering plus experience in tax or fintech-style platforms.
Payer Analytics Business Analyst, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year
Blend business analysis and analytics on payer data—dashboards, reports, and recommendations. Good for 3+ years in healthcare analytics and strong SQL/Python or BI skills.
Payer Healthcare Data Engineer, Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year
Lead data engineering for payer clients: pipelines, models, interoperability, and ML-driven insights. Suited to senior data engineers with deep healthcare payer experience.
Lead Solutions Architect – DERMS
Employer: GE Vernova
Location: Remote (US-based, supporting Washington, DC region)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $103,040–$154,560/year (plus geographic differentials & sales incentive)
Pre-sales solutions architect role for GridOS DERMS, working with utilities on DER, microgrids, and VPP use cases. Great if you have 5+ years in the utility/energy space and strong client-facing skills.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings or flexible requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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