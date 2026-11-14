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🧑💼 Washington, DC HR Jobs With Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities
Washington’s HR scene is hot right now—especially for people who love talent strategy, analytics, and working with fast‑growing teams. Here are several strong Human Resources roles hiring now in and around Washington, DC.
Workforce Developer (WD) – Junior
- Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
- Location: Washington, DC (on-site, federal client)
- Type: Full-time, junior-level
- Salary: $43,000 – $86,000/year
Entry-level HR path with a federal mission focus. You’ll identify training needs, track workforce skills, support mentoring and upskilling, and help improve operations. Requires up to 3 years’ experience and an active DoD Top Secret/SCI, plus a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).
Recruiting Lead
- Employer: Pearl Companies
- Location: Remote – US-based (listed in Washington, DC area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead recruiting for a fast-growing, fully remote company that places AI‑native global talent into startup roles. You’ll run the full recruiting operation, manage and grow recruiting teams, work directly with founders, and heavily use modern ATS and AI tools. Includes unlimited PTO, fully remote forever, and global retreats.
Senior Director, Talent Management
- Employer: AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges)
- Location: Remote-eligible, based out of Washington, DC HQ (contiguous U.S., excluding CA, MA, NY, OR)
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
- Salary: $205,360 – $241,600/year
Executive-level HR role leading talent management, workforce planning, performance, succession, and learning & development across the organization. You’ll manage HRBPs, Talent Acquisition, and L&OD teams and partner closely with senior leadership. Strong benefits, hybrid/remote flexibility, and a mission-driven healthcare education focus.
Employee Research Consultant
- Employer: Marsh
- Location: Washington, DC or Philadelphia (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $198,500/year
Great fit if you love data-heavy HR work. You’ll design and run employee engagement and rewards surveys, analyze data using SPSS/R, and present insights to senior leaders. Hybrid schedule (about three days a week in office), strong global brand, and a full rewards package including health benefits, 401k, and tuition assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more HR and people-focused roles on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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