🧑‍💼 Washington, DC HR Jobs With Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities

Washington’s HR scene is hot right now—especially for people who love talent strategy, analytics, and working with fast‑growing teams. Here are several strong Human Resources roles hiring now in and around Washington, DC.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

CGS Federal (Contact Government Services) Location: Washington, DC (on-site, federal client)

Type: Full-time, junior-level

Full-time, junior-level Salary: $43,000 – $86,000/year

Entry-level HR path with a federal mission focus. You’ll identify training needs, track workforce skills, support mentoring and upskilling, and help improve operations. Requires up to 3 years’ experience and an active DoD Top Secret/SCI, plus a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Pearl Companies

Location: Remote – US-based (listed in Washington, DC area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead recruiting for a fast-growing, fully remote company that places AI‑native global talent into startup roles. You’ll run the full recruiting operation, manage and grow recruiting teams, work directly with founders, and heavily use modern ATS and AI tools. Includes unlimited PTO, fully remote forever, and global retreats.

Employer: AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges)

Location: Remote-eligible, based out of Washington, DC HQ (contiguous U.S., excluding CA, MA, NY, OR)

(contiguous U.S., excluding CA, MA, NY, OR) Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Full-time, senior leadership Salary: $205,360 – $241,600/year

Executive-level HR role leading talent management, workforce planning, performance, succession, and learning & development across the organization. You’ll manage HRBPs, Talent Acquisition, and L&OD teams and partner closely with senior leadership. Strong benefits, hybrid/remote flexibility, and a mission-driven healthcare education focus.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Washington, DC or Philadelphia (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $198,500/year

Great fit if you love data-heavy HR work. You’ll design and run employee engagement and rewards surveys, analyze data using SPSS/R, and present insights to senior leaders. Hybrid schedule (about three days a week in office), strong global brand, and a full rewards package including health benefits, 401k, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more HR and people-focused roles on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.