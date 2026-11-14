🏥 Washington, DC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

DC’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from bedside nursing to leadership and faculty roles. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: RELI Group, Inc.

RELI Group, Inc. Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $240,000 – $300,000/year

Lead Medicare/Medicaid fraud‑prevention work on federal contracts, guide coding policy (NCCI, PTP, MUE), and serve as clinical SME. Great fit if you’re a board‑certified MD/DO with deep payment/coding expertise who likes high‑impact policy work.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Cherry Hill Free Clinic Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Provide triage and stabilization for adult and pediatric patients in a fast‑paced academic ED, including trauma activations and complex medical/surgical emergencies. Ideal if you thrive in high‑acuity settings and enjoy teaching and quality‑improvement work.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Affinity Home Health Care Inc Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Care for neuro and stroke patients in an intermediate care unit, monitoring neuro status and telemetry and managing IV therapies. Good match if you want to deepen skills in neuro/stroke and patient/family education.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work in an academic acute‑care setting with trauma, neuro, cardiovascular, and surgical patients. You’ll handle complex assessments, med administration, and also support teaching and research.

Employer: The George Washington University / Capital Medical Group

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time, non‑tenure track, renewable

Full-time, non‑tenure track, renewable Rank: Instructor, Assistant, Associate, or Full Professor

Instructor, Assistant, Associate, or Full Professor Salary: $350,000 – $450,000/year

Academic spine surgery roles covering degenerative, deformity, trauma, and complex revision cases, with Level I trauma exposure. Includes OR, clinic, multidisciplinary conferences, and resident/medical student teaching, plus a full benefits package and malpractice (including tail).

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Provide pre‑ and post‑op care for surgical oncology patients, building individualized care plans and supporting patients through cancer treatment. Great if you value compassionate, patient‑centered oncology nursing.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) Location: Washington, DC (multiple sites in MD–DC region)

Washington, DC (multiple sites in MD–DC region) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Float across hospital and outpatient settings treating adult and geriatric patients with musculoskeletal, neuro, and cardiopulmonary conditions. Good for PTs who like variety, EMR‑driven practice, and multidisciplinary teamwork.

Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Total estimated compensation $175,000 – $247,000/year

Join a tech‑forward, team‑based pediatric group caring for kids from infancy through adolescence. Role includes primary care, growth and development, family education, and comes with performance incentives, full benefits, 401(k) match, and generous PTO.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a DC practice)

CompHealth (recruiting for a DC practice) Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $253,000 – $269,000/year (estimated range)

Lifestyle‑focused, all‑adult outpatient practice with a 4‑day in‑office + 1 WFH day schedule and 16–18 patients/day. Virtual team handles call; CompHealth supports salary negotiation, licensing, and interview logistics.

Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Total estimated compensation $150,000 – $225,000/year

Provide outpatient psychiatric evaluation and medication management for ages 5–18 within an integrated pediatric primary‑care model. Strong fit for PMHNPs who enjoy collaborative, tech‑enabled, whole‑child mental health care.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC

111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)

Part-time (20 hours/week) Salary: $43.96 – $63.99/hour

Care for post‑anesthesia pediatric patients in a leading children’s hospital PACU, using strong airway and critical‑care skills. Requires 2+ years PACU or comparable experience; offers Magnet‑level practice environment and robust benefits.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Visionworks of America Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time (listed under internship category, but described as employed OD role)

Full-time (listed under internship category, but described as employed OD role) Salary: $61.18 – $84.13/hour + up to $50,000 in incentives

Provide full‑scope eye exams with strong tech and support staff, while Visionworks handles billing, staffing, and admin. Includes competitive pay, incentives, 401(k) match, medical/vision/dental, CE stipend, and PTO.

Employer: StretchLab (Dallas 1 Construction and Development franchise)

StretchLab (Dallas 1 Construction and Development franchise) Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Part-time (can grow toward full-time)

Part-time (can grow toward full-time) Salary: $27/hour when stretching; $17/hour for studio support

Provide one‑on‑one assisted stretching and small‑group classes, help grow memberships, and maintain a welcoming studio vibe. Great side‑gig for certified Pilates/yoga/fitness pros who like hands‑on client work.

Employer: StretchLab (Dallas 1 Construction and Development franchise)

StretchLab (Dallas 1 Construction and Development franchise) Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Part-time (can grow toward full-time)

Part-time (can grow toward full-time) Salary: $27/hour when stretching; about $18.50/hour for studio support

Similar Flexologist role focused on assisted stretching, client motivation, and membership growth. Ideal if you’re a certified trainer, massage therapist, PT, or instructor wanting steady client contact and flexible hours.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC

111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC Department: Psychiatry Behavioral Medicine

Psychiatry Behavioral Medicine Type: Full-time, days (9:00am – 5:30pm)

Full-time, days (9:00am – 5:30pm) Salary: $77,584 – $129,292.80/year

Provide diagnostic assessments plus individual, family, and group therapy for children and adolescents in outpatient psychiatry. Requires master’s degree, independent clinical social work license, and 3+ years’ experience; comes with strong health, retirement, and education benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and knock out a few quick applications while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.