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🏥 Washington, DC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
DC’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from bedside nursing to leadership and faculty roles. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Medical Director
- Employer: RELI Group, Inc.
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $240,000 – $300,000/year
Lead Medicare/Medicaid fraud‑prevention work on federal contracts, guide coding policy (NCCI, PTP, MUE), and serve as clinical SME. Great fit if you’re a board‑certified MD/DO with deep payment/coding expertise who likes high‑impact policy work.
Emergency Department Registered Nurse
- Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide triage and stabilization for adult and pediatric patients in a fast‑paced academic ED, including trauma activations and complex medical/surgical emergencies. Ideal if you thrive in high‑acuity settings and enjoy teaching and quality‑improvement work.
Intermediate Care Registered Nurse (Neuro/Stroke)
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Care for neuro and stroke patients in an intermediate care unit, monitoring neuro status and telemetry and managing IV therapies. Good match if you want to deepen skills in neuro/stroke and patient/family education.
Registered Nurse – Acute Care
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an academic acute‑care setting with trauma, neuro, cardiovascular, and surgical patients. You’ll handle complex assessments, med administration, and also support teaching and research.
Orthopaedic Surgery (Spine) – Faculty Positions
- Employer: The George Washington University / Capital Medical Group
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, non‑tenure track, renewable
- Rank: Instructor, Assistant, Associate, or Full Professor
- Salary: $350,000 – $450,000/year
Academic spine surgery roles covering degenerative, deformity, trauma, and complex revision cases, with Level I trauma exposure. Includes OR, clinic, multidisciplinary conferences, and resident/medical student teaching, plus a full benefits package and malpractice (including tail).
Registered Nurse (Surgical Oncology)
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide pre‑ and post‑op care for surgical oncology patients, building individualized care plans and supporting patients through cancer treatment. Great if you value compassionate, patient‑centered oncology nursing.
Physical Therapist (Float)
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Washington, DC (multiple sites in MD–DC region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Float across hospital and outpatient settings treating adult and geriatric patients with musculoskeletal, neuro, and cardiopulmonary conditions. Good for PTs who like variety, EMR‑driven practice, and multidisciplinary teamwork.
Pediatrician
- Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Total estimated compensation $175,000 – $247,000/year
Join a tech‑forward, team‑based pediatric group caring for kids from infancy through adolescence. Role includes primary care, growth and development, family education, and comes with performance incentives, full benefits, 401(k) match, and generous PTO.
Physician – Family Practice (Outpatient)
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a DC practice)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $253,000 – $269,000/year (estimated range)
Lifestyle‑focused, all‑adult outpatient practice with a 4‑day in‑office + 1 WFH day schedule and 16–18 patients/day. Virtual team handles call; CompHealth supports salary negotiation, licensing, and interview logistics.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner – Child & Adolescent
- Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Total estimated compensation $150,000 – $225,000/year
Provide outpatient psychiatric evaluation and medication management for ages 5–18 within an integrated pediatric primary‑care model. Strong fit for PMHNPs who enjoy collaborative, tech‑enabled, whole‑child mental health care.
PACU Registered Nurse – Part-Time (20 hrs/week)
- Employer: Children’s National Hospital
- Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC
- Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)
- Salary: $43.96 – $63.99/hour
Care for post‑anesthesia pediatric patients in a leading children’s hospital PACU, using strong airway and critical‑care skills. Requires 2+ years PACU or comparable experience; offers Magnet‑level practice environment and robust benefits.
Optometrist – Employed
- Employer: Visionworks of America
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time (listed under internship category, but described as employed OD role)
- Salary: $61.18 – $84.13/hour + up to $50,000 in incentives
Provide full‑scope eye exams with strong tech and support staff, while Visionworks handles billing, staffing, and admin. Includes competitive pay, incentives, 401(k) match, medical/vision/dental, CE stipend, and PTO.
Pilates Instructor / Flexologist
- Employer: StretchLab (Dallas 1 Construction and Development franchise)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Part-time (can grow toward full-time)
- Salary: $27/hour when stretching; $17/hour for studio support
Provide one‑on‑one assisted stretching and small‑group classes, help grow memberships, and maintain a welcoming studio vibe. Great side‑gig for certified Pilates/yoga/fitness pros who like hands‑on client work.
Fitness Professional / Flexologist
- Employer: StretchLab (Dallas 1 Construction and Development franchise)
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Part-time (can grow toward full-time)
- Salary: $27/hour when stretching; about $18.50/hour for studio support
Similar Flexologist role focused on assisted stretching, client motivation, and membership growth. Ideal if you’re a certified trainer, massage therapist, PT, or instructor wanting steady client contact and flexible hours.
Adult Clinical Psych Social Worker (Outpatient)
- Employer: Children’s National Hospital
- Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC
- Department: Psychiatry Behavioral Medicine
- Type: Full-time, days (9:00am – 5:30pm)
- Salary: $77,584 – $129,292.80/year
Provide diagnostic assessments plus individual, family, and group therapy for children and adolescents in outpatient psychiatry. Requires master’s degree, independent clinical social work license, and 3+ years’ experience; comes with strong health, retirement, and education benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and knock out a few quick applications while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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