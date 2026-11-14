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🍽️ Multiple Washington DC Kitchen Roles, Up to $75K+ Available
DC’s food scene is still booming, and kitchens are hiring across skill levels. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and good food perks.
Line Cook
- Employer: Salted
- Location: 6120 Kansas Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
- Type: Part-time (AM/PM), some full-time options
- Pay: $19–$24/hour (based on experience)
Work with a delivery-first restaurant group focused on better-for-you, plant-driven food. You’ll handle prep and cooking, follow clear standards, and get free meals each shift, paid sick time, and access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with up to 4% match if you’re full-time.
Lead Line Cook
- Employer: Salted
- Location: 6120 Kansas Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
- Type: Full-time (AM, PM, Mid shifts)
- Pay: $22–$27/hour (based on experience)
Great next step if you already have kitchen and leadership experience. Along with cooking, you’ll run openings/closings, help train staff, and keep shifts smooth, with the same perks: career growth, health benefits, 401(k) match, free meals, paid sick time, and referral bonuses.
Sous Chef
- Employer: The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- Location: Washington, DC (Penn Quarter)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000–$75,000/year
Lead in a high-volume, upscale seafood restaurant known for fresh, sustainable dishes. This role mixes hands-on cooking with team leadership, cost control, and quality oversight, plus training, multiple health plans, PTO, paid sick leave, 401(k), discounts, and monthly bonus potential.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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