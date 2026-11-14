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👔 Washington, DC Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $100K+ Salaries
Washington’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, especially for folks who can run complex programs, teams, and budgets. Here are several high‑impact executive and management roles hiring in Washington, DC and nearby.
Executive Director
Employer: American Energy Leadership Institute (AELI)
Location: Washington, DC preferred (remote, significant travel)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $175,000 – $225,000 + performance bonus
Lead a startup‑stage conservative energy policy organization alongside a high‑profile president. You’ll own growth, fundraising, media/advocacy strategy, and day‑to‑day operations with wide room to build the organization.
Senior Director, Product Management
Employer: Diligent
Location: Washington, DC (hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Run the product vision and roadmap for data‑driven SaaS products at a global GRC/AI leader. You’ll lead a team of PMs, work closely with engineering and data science, and shape how large enterprises manage risk.
Deputy Program Manager – Federal Sector
Employer: Procon Consulting
Location: Washington, DC (onsite in active construction environments)
Type: Temporary, full‑time hours
Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience
Serve as day‑to‑day deputy for a major federal facilities program with the Bureau of Engraving & Printing. Ideal if you’ve led large, complex capital projects and want a visible leadership role in federal manufacturing facilities.
Senior Director of International Development
Employer: World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU)
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Own the full business‑development cycle and project leadership for international donor‑funded programs. Great fit if you’ve led USAID/EU‑style bids and want to steer both capture and delivery in financial inclusion.
BU66P4 Senior Governance Specialist
Employer: American Chemical Society
Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, 3 days onsite)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $110,000 – $120,000
Senior role supporting ACS Council, committees, and the presidential succession. You’ll manage high‑level meetings, governance documents, and volunteer leaders—perfect if you like structured operations and board‑level work.
Senior Project Controller
Employer: LINK
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $115,000 – $150,000
Lead financial oversight for federal contracts at a fast‑growing woman‑owned firm. You’ll partner with program managers on budgets, forecasts, compliance (FAR/DFARS/CAS), and audits—ideal for senior govcon finance pros.
Scheduler
Employer: Campos EPC
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $100,000 – $120,000
Own project schedules using Primavera P6 for engineering/construction work. Good match if you have 4+ years of scheduling and want a role that sits close to project leadership and delivery.
Transit and Rail System Delivery and Growth Leader
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Washington, DC / New York, NY / Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $295,000 – $330,000
Executive‑level role leading major passenger rail programs and market growth. You’ll drive strategy, client relationships, and multi‑discipline teams across big‑ticket transit projects.
Knowledge Manager (KM) – Senior
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full‑time, senior level
Salary: $60,000 – $121,000
Lead knowledge management systems for a federal client, from repositories to collaboration tools. Requires 10+ years’ experience and an active DoD TS/SCI, with full federal‑style benefits.
Program Analyst Associate
Employer: SAIC
Location: Washington, DC (Navy Yard)
Type: Full‑time, day shift, ~25% travel
Salary: $40,001 – $80,000
Support testing of AEGIS combat systems for foreign military sales partners. Great entry‑to‑mid role if you have a technical degree or Navy background and want to grow in program management.
Construction Estimator – Architectural & Structural
Employer: Procon Consulting
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience
Lead detailed cost estimates for architectural and structural scopes, with a chance to touch civil/site work too. Ideal for 5–10 year estimators who like being close to project strategy and budgeting.
Civil Project Manager (Concrete Project Manager)
Employer: The Christman Company (Christman Mid‑Atlantic Constructors)
Location: Sterling, VA region (DC‑area projects)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $95,000 – $130,000
Run concrete projects end‑to‑end: planning, client relations, contracts, staffing, and financials. Great for PMs with 5+ years in construction who want more ownership of project outcomes.
Field Service Supervisor (LCMS) – MD/DC
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Location: Remote, supporting MD/DC (50% travel)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $83,300 – $115,000 (Maryland‑based range)
Lead and mentor a team of field service engineers working on advanced lab instruments. You’ll balance people leadership, customer relationships, and technical problem‑solving.
Project Monitoring Consultant
Employer: Arcadis
Location: Any Arcadis US office (including DC)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $111,000 – $133,000
Senior advisory role doing construction monitoring and technical due diligence for lenders and investors. Perfect if you’re a cost/estimating pro who wants more client‑facing, strategic work.
Program Manager, Federal Initiatives
Employer: The Washington Center
Location: Washington, DC (remote/hybrid, 1 day/week onsite)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $65,000 – $70,000
Manage federally funded student fellowship programs, from agency relationships to student advising and events. Great fit if you enjoy student development and federal‑focused programming.
Producing Branch Manager – Mortgage (Loan Officer to Leader)
Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $80,000 – $220,000 base + commission + branch override
Run your own mortgage branch while keeping your personal production. Ideal for top loan officers ready to recruit and lead a team without giving up their pipeline.
Program Manager II
Employer: Ignite Digital
Location: Washington, DC & multi‑site Navy support
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $145,000+ (aligned to experience)
Senior program manager role on a Navy business management contract, leading teams across several bases. You’ll blend program management, data analysis, and org design to improve manning and operations.
Deputy Director, Operations
Employer: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full‑time, Senior Executive Service (SES)
Salary: $207,060 – $228,000
Top‑tier federal executive role overseeing Service‑wide operations and regional offices. Requires SES‑level leadership in natural resources plus ECQs/TQs; you’ll help set national conservation priorities.
CONUS IGSA Account Manager – Washington DC
Employer: Gordian (a Fortive company)
Location: Washington, DC (30–50% travel)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $88,000 – $147,000 + $7,500 sign‑on bonus
Manage Job Order Contracting accounts for USPS, using Gordian’s construction data and software. Great for construction pros who like client‑facing work and want to stay close to pricing and procurement.
Associate, Strategy & Operations – Dasher Financial
Employer: DoorDash
Location: Washington, DC
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $74,800 – $110,000
Own a slice of DoorDash’s banking program for Dashers—either disputes/support or growth/onboarding. Ideal for 2–3 year operators/consultants who love data, problem‑solving, and zero‑to‑one fintech.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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