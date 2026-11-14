👔 Washington, DC Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $100K+ Salaries

Washington’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, especially for folks who can run complex programs, teams, and budgets. Here are several high‑impact executive and management roles hiring in Washington, DC and nearby.

Employer: American Energy Leadership Institute (AELI)

Location: Washington, DC preferred (remote, significant travel)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $175,000 – $225,000 + performance bonus

Lead a startup‑stage conservative energy policy organization alongside a high‑profile president. You’ll own growth, fundraising, media/advocacy strategy, and day‑to‑day operations with wide room to build the organization.

Employer: Diligent

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Run the product vision and roadmap for data‑driven SaaS products at a global GRC/AI leader. You’ll lead a team of PMs, work closely with engineering and data science, and shape how large enterprises manage risk.

Employer: Procon Consulting

Location: Washington, DC (onsite in active construction environments)

Type: Temporary, full‑time hours

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience

Serve as day‑to‑day deputy for a major federal facilities program with the Bureau of Engraving & Printing. Ideal if you’ve led large, complex capital projects and want a visible leadership role in federal manufacturing facilities.

Employer: World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full business‑development cycle and project leadership for international donor‑funded programs. Great fit if you’ve led USAID/EU‑style bids and want to steer both capture and delivery in financial inclusion.

Employer: American Chemical Society

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $110,000 – $120,000

Senior role supporting ACS Council, committees, and the presidential succession. You’ll manage high‑level meetings, governance documents, and volunteer leaders—perfect if you like structured operations and board‑level work.

Employer: LINK

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $115,000 – $150,000

Lead financial oversight for federal contracts at a fast‑growing woman‑owned firm. You’ll partner with program managers on budgets, forecasts, compliance (FAR/DFARS/CAS), and audits—ideal for senior govcon finance pros.

Employer: Campos EPC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Own project schedules using Primavera P6 for engineering/construction work. Good match if you have 4+ years of scheduling and want a role that sits close to project leadership and delivery.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Washington, DC / New York, NY / Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $295,000 – $330,000

Executive‑level role leading major passenger rail programs and market growth. You’ll drive strategy, client relationships, and multi‑discipline teams across big‑ticket transit projects.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full‑time, senior level

Salary: $60,000 – $121,000

Lead knowledge management systems for a federal client, from repositories to collaboration tools. Requires 10+ years’ experience and an active DoD TS/SCI, with full federal‑style benefits.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Washington, DC (Navy Yard)

Type: Full‑time, day shift, ~25% travel

Salary: $40,001 – $80,000

Support testing of AEGIS combat systems for foreign military sales partners. Great entry‑to‑mid role if you have a technical degree or Navy background and want to grow in program management.

Employer: Procon Consulting

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience

Lead detailed cost estimates for architectural and structural scopes, with a chance to touch civil/site work too. Ideal for 5–10 year estimators who like being close to project strategy and budgeting.

Employer: The Christman Company (Christman Mid‑Atlantic Constructors)

Location: Sterling, VA region (DC‑area projects)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $95,000 – $130,000

Run concrete projects end‑to‑end: planning, client relations, contracts, staffing, and financials. Great for PMs with 5+ years in construction who want more ownership of project outcomes.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Remote, supporting MD/DC (50% travel)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $83,300 – $115,000 (Maryland‑based range)

Lead and mentor a team of field service engineers working on advanced lab instruments. You’ll balance people leadership, customer relationships, and technical problem‑solving.

Employer: Arcadis

Location: Any Arcadis US office (including DC)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $111,000 – $133,000

Senior advisory role doing construction monitoring and technical due diligence for lenders and investors. Perfect if you’re a cost/estimating pro who wants more client‑facing, strategic work.

Employer: The Washington Center

Location: Washington, DC (remote/hybrid, 1 day/week onsite)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000

Manage federally funded student fellowship programs, from agency relationships to student advising and events. Great fit if you enjoy student development and federal‑focused programming.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $80,000 – $220,000 base + commission + branch override

Run your own mortgage branch while keeping your personal production. Ideal for top loan officers ready to recruit and lead a team without giving up their pipeline.

Employer: Ignite Digital

Location: Washington, DC & multi‑site Navy support

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $145,000+ (aligned to experience)

Senior program manager role on a Navy business management contract, leading teams across several bases. You’ll blend program management, data analysis, and org design to improve manning and operations.

Employer: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full‑time, Senior Executive Service (SES)

Salary: $207,060 – $228,000

Top‑tier federal executive role overseeing Service‑wide operations and regional offices. Requires SES‑level leadership in natural resources plus ECQs/TQs; you’ll help set national conservation priorities.

Employer: Gordian (a Fortive company)

Location: Washington, DC (30–50% travel)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $88,000 – $147,000 + $7,500 sign‑on bonus

Manage Job Order Contracting accounts for USPS, using Gordian’s construction data and software. Great for construction pros who like client‑facing work and want to stay close to pricing and procurement.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $74,800 – $110,000

Own a slice of DoorDash’s banking program for Dashers—either disputes/support or growth/onboarding. Ideal for 2–3 year operators/consultants who love data, problem‑solving, and zero‑to‑one fintech.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.