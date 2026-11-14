🎓 Washington, DC Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

Washington, DC is buzzing with education and training roles, especially tied to federal work and national programs. Here are several solid options if you like building skills in others and shaping how people learn.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

CGS Federal (Contact Government Services) Location: Washington, DC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Senior-level

Salary: $70,000 – $140,000/year

Lead workforce development for a federal client, from spotting training needs to tracking skills and supporting mentoring and upskilling. This is a good fit if you have 10+ years’ experience and an active DoD Top Secret/SCI, and want strong federal-style benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).

Employer: U.S. Department of Justice – Antitrust Division (via Offices-to-go listing)

(via Offices-to-go listing) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Permanent, GS-14 level

Salary: Not listed (federal GS-14 pay scale)

Run a law library that supports antitrust work nationwide: manage collections and e-resources, lead staff, and handle advanced legal research and strategy. You’ll need graduate-level library science or equivalent experience plus GS-13-level law library experience; U.S. citizenship, background check, and transcripts are required. A recruitment incentive up to $25,000 may be available with a three-year service agreement.

Employer: Red Carrot

Location: Washington, DC Metro Area (on-site, contractor facility)

(on-site, contractor facility) Type: Full-time (100%)

Salary: Not listed

Support a national training center on human trafficking, coordinating and delivering trainings, webinars, and coaching for health and social service professionals. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree or lived experience, 5+ years of training/T/TA work, and want to blend content development, outreach, and event support with strong benefits (tuition help, top-tier health, 401(k) match, profit sharing, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.