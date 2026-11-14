🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Washington, DC

Washington, DC has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from grocery and convenience stores to more specialized roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Sharp Decisions

Sharp Decisions Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid: 3 days onsite / 2 days remote)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior-level escalation and complaints role handling high-profile member issues, BBB and Attorney General cases. Good fit if you have 6+ years in escalations/contact centers, strong writing skills, and want a visible role working with senior leadership and board members.

Employer: POP MART

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a trendy art-toy retail store, handle opening/closing, visual merchandising, and events like pop-ups and conventions. Great if you have 2+ years retail leadership, love pop culture/collectibles, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and career growth.

Employer: Giant Food

Location: 3336 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.40/hour

Stock and rotate fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays looking good, and help shoppers in the produce section. Nice option if you want steady part-time hours, like a fast-paced grocery setting, and can lift up to 50 lbs and work evenings/weekends.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Listed as Internship (entry-level crew role)

Listed as (entry-level crew role) Salary: $18.00 – $24.12/hour

Entry-level convenience store role doing cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep, with flexible schedules. Good if you’re starting out or restarting work and want training, promotion-from-within, PTO, tuition help, and 401(k).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.