🚧 Washington, DC Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

DC’s building boom is still going strong, and these roles are all about leading big projects and crews. If you’ve got superintendent or roofing experience, there’s solid money and long-term work here.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Washington, DC (travel nationwide, home base anywhere in the U.S.)

(travel nationwide, home base anywhere in the U.S.) Salary: $100,000–$150,000 base + ~ $3,500/month housing/travel stipend

+ ~ housing/travel stipend Type: Full-time

This role runs large federal construction projects (NAVFAC/USACE/DoD) without making you relocate. Company-paid family healthcare from day 1, all flights covered, rotational travel schedule, 401(k) match, and strong backlog of federal work.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Washington, DC

Salary: Not listed (bonus based on performance)

Not listed (bonus based on performance) Type: Full-time

Lead low-slope commercial roofing projects, including sheet metal and masonry restoration. You’ll manage budgets, RFIs, submittals, change orders, and field teams, with 3 weeks PTO, 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, gas card, and room to advance.

Employer: MCN Build

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $125,000–$145,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Oversee multiple $25–$75M+ projects in education, healthcare, housing, and more. This role comes with free medical, dental, and vision for you, 75% family coverage, 20 PTO days + 7 sick days, 401(k) match, tuition help, and flexible work options.

Employer: MCN Build

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $90,000–$130,000 + up to 10% annual discretionary bonus

+ up to 10% annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Run day-to-day site operations, safety plans, schedules, and subcontractors on commercial projects. You get free medical, dental, and vision for you, strong PTO (20 days + 7 sick), 401(k) match, and support for certifications and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.