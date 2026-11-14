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Washington
🔧 Washington, DC building & grounds jobs with multiple $70K+ roles
2 days ago
DC is busy and so is the building and facilities world—lots of properties, hotels, and hospitals need hands-on pros right now. Here are several solid openings if you like keeping spaces running safely and looking sharp.
Maintenance Technician – Holmead Community
- Employer: S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on apartments at the Holmead community, handling plumbing, electrical, drywall, tile, and general repairs. Good fit if you have EPA/HVAC and Fair Housing certifications and want strong benefits plus growth in a large property company.
Maintenance Technician – The Swift at Petworth
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Washington, DC (Petworth)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$27/hour
Keep a Petworth apartment community in top shape—handle work orders, make-readies, and grounds/common-area upkeep. Comes with strong PTO, bonuses, and big-company benefits if you have HVAC/EPA certs and like a mix of indoor/outdoor work.
Facility Manager – Washington, D.C.
- Employer: Alibaba Cloud
- Location: Washington, DC area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $142,000–$234,000/year
Lead 24/7 operations for large-scale facilities (power, HVAC, fire suppression) in a global tech environment. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in facilities, a related engineering degree, and experience managing teams, vendors, and energy-efficiency projects.
Custodian (M–F, 7:00am–3:00pm)
- Employer: Chimes
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.53/hour
Day-shift custodial role cleaning restrooms, offices, and public areas, plus some exterior and special-event work. Good if you want steady weekday hours, solid benefits, and don’t mind being essential staff during emergencies.
HVAC Refrigeration Technician
- Employer: Tech24
- Location: Washington, DC (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$50/hour
Service commercial HVAC and refrigeration for restaurants and foodservice sites across the region. Best for experienced techs with a valid driver’s license and strong troubleshooting skills who like independent, on-the-road work.
Maintenance Technician I – Multifamily
- Employer: Trinity Property Consultants
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$30/hour + lease renewal bonuses
Entry-level multifamily maintenance role doing basic repairs, make-readies, and grounds work, Monday–Friday days with on-call rotation. Good step if you have 1+ year of maintenance/porter experience and want training, strong health coverage, and PTO.
Maintenance Technician – Commercial Properties
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.25–$25.00/hour
Support building systems in commercial properties—HVAC, plumbing, finishes, and life-safety systems—plus emergency calls and inspections. Great for techs with 2+ years in commercial settings and some trade training.
Housekeeping Supervisor – Conrad Washington DC
- Employer: Hilton (Conrad Washington DC)
- Location: Downtown Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise room attendants and housepersons at a luxury Forbes 4‑Star hotel, checking room quality, managing schedules, and coordinating with engineering. Nice fit if you have hotel housekeeping experience and want strong travel perks and benefits.
Sanitation Associate (Part Time)
- Employer: Children’s National Hospital
- Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $18.49–$33.67/hour
Keep kitchen, cafeteria, and dining areas clean and safe in a major children’s hospital—dishwashing, floors, trash, and chemical handling. Good for someone who wants hospital benefits in a part-time role and can handle physical work.
Engineering Manager – Hotel
- Employer: Marriott International (Westin)
- Location: 2350 M St NW, Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, Management
- Pay Range: $74,000–$97,000/year + bonus eligible
Lead hotel engineering and maintenance—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, grounds, and capital projects—while managing budgets and safety compliance. Great next step if you have hotel or building engineering experience and want leadership responsibility plus a sign-on bonus.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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