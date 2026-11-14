🔧 Washington, DC building & grounds jobs with multiple $70K+ roles

DC is busy and so is the building and facilities world—lots of properties, hotels, and hospitals need hands-on pros right now. Here are several solid openings if you like keeping spaces running safely and looking sharp.

Employer: S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on apartments at the Holmead community, handling plumbing, electrical, drywall, tile, and general repairs. Good fit if you have EPA/HVAC and Fair Housing certifications and want strong benefits plus growth in a large property company.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Washington, DC (Petworth)

Washington, DC (Petworth) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$27/hour

Keep a Petworth apartment community in top shape—handle work orders, make-readies, and grounds/common-area upkeep. Comes with strong PTO, bonuses, and big-company benefits if you have HVAC/EPA certs and like a mix of indoor/outdoor work.

Employer: Alibaba Cloud

Location: Washington, DC area

Washington, DC area Type: Full-time

Pay: $142,000–$234,000/year

Lead 24/7 operations for large-scale facilities (power, HVAC, fire suppression) in a global tech environment. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in facilities, a related engineering degree, and experience managing teams, vendors, and energy-efficiency projects.

Employer: Chimes

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.53/hour

Day-shift custodial role cleaning restrooms, offices, and public areas, plus some exterior and special-event work. Good if you want steady weekday hours, solid benefits, and don’t mind being essential staff during emergencies.

Employer: Tech24

Tech24 Location: Washington, DC (field-based)

Washington, DC (field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$50/hour

Service commercial HVAC and refrigeration for restaurants and foodservice sites across the region. Best for experienced techs with a valid driver’s license and strong troubleshooting skills who like independent, on-the-road work.

Employer: Trinity Property Consultants

Trinity Property Consultants Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour + lease renewal bonuses

Entry-level multifamily maintenance role doing basic repairs, make-readies, and grounds work, Monday–Friday days with on-call rotation. Good step if you have 1+ year of maintenance/porter experience and want training, strong health coverage, and PTO.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.25–$25.00/hour

Support building systems in commercial properties—HVAC, plumbing, finishes, and life-safety systems—plus emergency calls and inspections. Great for techs with 2+ years in commercial settings and some trade training.

Employer: Hilton (Conrad Washington DC)

Location: Downtown Washington, DC

Downtown Washington, DC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise room attendants and housepersons at a luxury Forbes 4‑Star hotel, checking room quality, managing schedules, and coordinating with engineering. Nice fit if you have hotel housekeeping experience and want strong travel perks and benefits.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Location: 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC

111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $18.49–$33.67/hour

Keep kitchen, cafeteria, and dining areas clean and safe in a major children’s hospital—dishwashing, floors, trash, and chemical handling. Good for someone who wants hospital benefits in a part-time role and can handle physical work.

Employer: Marriott International (Westin)

Location: 2350 M St NW, Washington, DC

2350 M St NW, Washington, DC Type: Full-time, Management

Pay Range: $74,000–$97,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead hotel engineering and maintenance—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, grounds, and capital projects—while managing budgets and safety compliance. Great next step if you have hotel or building engineering experience and want leadership responsibility plus a sign-on bonus.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.