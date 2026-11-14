🎨 Washington, DC Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Openings

DC’s creative scene is busy right now—media, design, and comms teams are all hiring. If you work with words, visuals, or video, there’s a solid mix of newsroom, government, and remote roles here.

Employer: Informa TechTarget

Informa TechTarget Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, DC office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 – $120,000

Lead daily and weekly coverage for a major healthcare business publication, managing reporters and setting editorial strategy. Great fit if you’ve led business or healthcare journalism teams and want impact plus strong benefits and flexible in-office/remote balance.

Employer: Encore

Encore Location: Washington, DC (hotel environment)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17.06 – $22.18/hour

Set up and run AV for meetings and events at a Hilton property—lights, sound, projection, and more. Good for early-career techs who like hands-on work, customer service, and don’t mind being on their feet with a varied schedule.

Employer: Right Skale, Inc. (for an enterprise SaaS client)

Right Skale, Inc. (for an enterprise SaaS client) Location: Remote (US) , listed under Washington, DC

, listed under Washington, DC Type: Contract-to-hire, W2 only

Salary: Not listed

Lead the visual direction of a large enterprise design system and own high-visibility visual work for conferences and exec audiences. Ideal for a senior designer (10+ years) with deep Figma, tokens, and systems experience plus a strong portfolio.

Employer: The Atlantic

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday schedule)

Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday schedule) Salary: $69,000 – $80,000

Copy edit daily stories, big features, and social posts for one of the country’s most respected magazines. Great for detail-obsessed editors with at least 3 years’ experience and comfort working fast with Chicago style.

Employer: DC Department of Human Resources (Metropolitan Police Department)

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, Management Supervisory Service (at-will)

Full-time, Management Supervisory Service (at-will) Salary: Not listed

Run strategic communications for MPD—media relations, campaigns, visual and written content, and staff supervision in a 24/7 environment. Best for senior comms pros with public safety or law enforcement experience and strong leadership skills.

Employer: Radio Free Asia

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $79,200 – $98,500/year

Oversee high-level multimedia production for RFA’s Korean Desk, from daily AV news to big investigative and live projects. Great match if you’re a Korean-speaking senior producer with 7+ years in complex, cross-platform news production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.