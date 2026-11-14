🏗️ Washington, DC Engineering Jobs with Multiple $120K+ Roles

Washington, DC is buzzing with high-level engineering work right now, from clean energy and data centers to Navy ships and defense tech. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several roles here with strong pay and serious impact.

Employer: Phasor Engineering Inc (Quanta Services subsidiary)

Phasor Engineering Inc (Quanta Services subsidiary) Location: Washington, DC (travel across U.S. & Canada, FIFO)

(travel across U.S. & Canada, FIFO) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$105,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Lead survey crews on large power infrastructure projects using GPS, LiDAR, drones, and more. Truck, equipment, travel, and accommodations are covered, plus health benefits, 401(k) match, and strong growth potential.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid; 2–3 days/week at Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center)

(hybrid; 2–3 days/week at Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,023–$180,313/year

Why it’s interesting: Senior role leading mechanical engineering for nuclear plant modifications and upgrades, with a mix of design, field walkdowns, and client-facing work. Comes with comprehensive health, 401(k), bonuses, and flexible work in a top-ranked “Top Workplaces” firm.

Employer: Nexamp

Location: Washington, DC hub (hybrid; also Boston/Chicago/NY options)

hub (hybrid; also Boston/Chicago/NY options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$170,000/year (plus potential bonus & stock options)

(plus potential bonus & stock options) Why it’s interesting: Be the battery storage subject-matter expert for utility-scale and distributed projects, owning safety, code compliance, and vendor evaluation. Mission-driven clean energy company with day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, flexible PTO, commuter benefits, and more.

Employer: Thornton Tomasetti

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$88,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Investigate building and structural failures, storm damage, and defects, then support litigation and remediation design. Great fit if you like hands-on site work, analysis tools (SAP2000, ETABS, etc.), and detailed reporting with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Darwin Recruitment (for a defense tech startup)

(for a defense tech startup) Location: Remote – U.S. (travel ~25%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$160,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Own the airframe and aerostructures design for a low-cost autonomous interceptor drone as it moves from prototype to high-volume production. High-impact role for a U.S. citizen with strong CAD skills and interest in next-gen defense tech.

Employer: Serco

Location: Arlington, VA / DC area (onsite; potential remote depending on experience)

(onsite; potential remote depending on experience) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range noted at top of Serco posting (varies by experience/location)

Range noted at top of Serco posting (varies by experience/location) Why it’s interesting: Lead a multidisciplinary 3D ship design team supporting multiple U.S. Navy programs (FFX, TAO, TAGOS, NOAA, and more). Requires naval ship design and 3D product development experience plus ability to obtain a Secret clearance, with robust health, 401(k) match, and leave benefits.

Employer: Arup

Location: Washington, DC (or Boston, Chicago, NY, NJ)

(or Boston, Chicago, NY, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary (Boston reference): $128,000–$159,000/year (ranges differ by city)

(ranges differ by city) Why it’s interesting: Lead microgrids, EV charging, solar/BESS, and distributed energy projects from concept through construction. PE-level role in a global firm with profit share, up to 10% 401(k) match, flexible working, and strong sustainability focus.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,001–$160,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Support the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering on system safety for defense systems, including policy, guidance, and training. Great fit if you have 10+ years of system safety, a Secret clearance, and interest in AI/ML safety in weapons systems.

Employer: CGI

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,500–$165,600/year

Why it’s interesting: Help Team Submarine manage engineering specs, standards, and technical guidance for in-service submarines. Ideal for someone with a submarine background or engineering degree, strong MS Office skills, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance, with day-one benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Any U.S. city near a Jacobs office (hybrid; DC-area friendly)

(hybrid; DC-area friendly) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200–$232,600/year

Why it’s interesting: Senior I&C subject-matter expert role leading controls for hyperscale data centers (BAS, SCADA, EPMS, OT cybersecurity, advanced analytics). Requires 15+ years’ experience and a PE, with strong pay, PPTO, 401(k), and bonus potential.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.