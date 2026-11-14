💰 Washington, DC Accounting & Finance Jobs – Multiple Openings

DC’s finance job scene is busy right now, from global firms to the federal government. Here are a few solid roles hiring in Washington, DC that are worth a look.

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP

Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Salary (DC range): $120,850 – $186,970 annually

Deadline: 11/13/2026

This is a senior role leading U.S. and international tax compliance for a large global law firm after a major merger. You’ll handle complex partnership and cross‑border tax work, work closely with global teams, and be eligible for bonus, 401(k), and full benefits.

Employer: Justice Management Division, U.S. Department of Justice

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time (Pathways Recent Graduate Program)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: 11/23/2026

Great fit if you’re a recent grad or early‑career finance person who wants to work in federal budgeting. You’ll help build and track budgets for major DOJ programs, prepare briefings for leadership, and may be eligible for conversion to a permanent federal role after the program.

Employer: World Bank Group

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Extended Term Consultant (1-year, local hire)

Sector: Finance & Accounting

Finance & Accounting Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: 11/14/2026

Ideal if you love process improvement and data. You’ll lead end‑to‑end finance transformation work (R2R, O2C, P2P, OTD), use analytics and process mining, and help the Bank design AI‑ready finance processes in a global, mission‑driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.