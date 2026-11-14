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Washington
💰 Washington, DC Accounting & Finance Jobs – Multiple Openings
2 days ago
DC’s finance job scene is busy right now, from global firms to the federal government. Here are a few solid roles hiring in Washington, DC that are worth a look.
International Tax Manager
- Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (DC range): $120,850 – $186,970 annually
- Deadline: 11/13/2026
This is a senior role leading U.S. and international tax compliance for a large global law firm after a major merger. You’ll handle complex partnership and cross‑border tax work, work closely with global teams, and be eligible for bonus, 401(k), and full benefits.
Budget Analyst (Recent Grads) – GS-09
- Employer: Justice Management Division, U.S. Department of Justice
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time (Pathways Recent Graduate Program)
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: 11/23/2026
Great fit if you’re a recent grad or early‑career finance person who wants to work in federal budgeting. You’ll help build and track budgets for major DOJ programs, prepare briefings for leadership, and may be eligible for conversion to a permanent federal role after the program.
Extended Term Consultant – Finance Process Transformation (req38735)
- Employer: World Bank Group
- Location: Washington, DC
- Type: Extended Term Consultant (1-year, local hire)
- Sector: Finance & Accounting
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: 11/14/2026
Ideal if you love process improvement and data. You’ll lead end‑to‑end finance transformation work (R2R, O2C, P2P, OTD), use analytics and process mining, and help the Bank design AI‑ready finance processes in a global, mission‑driven setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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