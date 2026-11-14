🚨 Fatal shooting at Logan Circle gym leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

On Thursday morning, shortly before 8 a.m., a gunman opened fire at the VIDA Fitness near 15th and P Streets NW in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood.

Police say the shooter began firing inside the gym, then continued outside, killing 46-year-old building manager James Stewart and injuring four others. One victim is in critical condition; three have non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified in news reports as Dr. Matt Wade Lambert, 55, then went into a seventh-floor apartment above the gym, where he barricaded himself, fired at officers, and later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot during a standoff.

A shelter-in-place order and nearby school lockdowns were in effect but were lifted by 11:10 a.m. Officials say the attack inside the gym appeared targeted and related to an ongoing legal dispute between Lambert and the building’s homeowners association.

Federal agents assisted D.C. police in securing the area. Mayor Muriel Bowser called it “a senseless act of gun violence” and praised first responders for their quick response.