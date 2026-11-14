🌧️ DC Cold Alert: Shelter options and safety tips

A Cold Alert is in effect in Washington, DC from 7 pm Friday, November 13 to 9 am Saturday, November 14. Temps are expected to feel as low as 32°F with wind chill.

If you or someone else needs shelter or free, accessible transportation to a shelter, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or 311. For emergencies, call 911.

24/7 low-barrier shelters (year-round):

Women: Harriet Tubman ( 1910 Massachusetts Ave SE ); Pat Handy ( 810 5th St NW ); St. Josephine Bakhita ( 6010 Georgia Ave NW , 7 pm–7 am )

Harriet Tubman ( ); Pat Handy ( ); St. Josephine Bakhita ( , ) Men: 801 East ( 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Ave SE ); Adams Place ( 2210 Adams Pl NE ); Emery ( 1725 Lincoln Rd NE ); New York Avenue ( 1355 New York Ave NE )

801 East ( ); Adams Place ( ); Emery ( ); New York Avenue ( ) LGBTQ+: Living Life Alternatives (400 50th St SE)

Hypothermia shelters open 7 pm–9 am Nov 13–14:

Women: Eve’s Place ( 2210 Adams Pl NE )

Eve’s Place ( ) Men: 801 East Day Center (2722 Martin L. King Jr. Ave SE); Emery Hypothermia (1725 Lincoln Rd NE); Federal City 1 North (425 2nd St NW)

Stay inside if you can, cover exposed skin, and check on neighbors. Learn more and see shelter info at cold.dc.gov. Families needing emergency shelter this weekend can call (202) 399-7093 or 311. For animal emergencies in the cold, call Brandywine Valley SPCA at (202) 888-PETS.