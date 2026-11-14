Here are some free deals your neighbors in Washington, DC are offering right now. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Unopened 4-pack of 10x10x1 inch MERV 11 Filterbuy HVAC filters

Condition: New, unopened; wrong size for current owner

Location: Near Acorn Park / East-West Hwy / Georgia Ave, Washington, DC (Downtown Silver Spring area)

Details: Standard 10x10x1 filters, MERV 11 rating. The giver will put the pack out on a cart outside their apartment for pickup any time after they choose a recipient. They ask for 24 hours’ notice to put it out. Fair Chance Policy: they’ll wait a bit before choosing someone so more people can reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Two Yokai watches (kids’ toy watches)

Condition: Both work but need new button batteries

Location: Washington, DC (exact spot shared after contact)

Details: These are the owner’s son’s old Yokai watches. Good for a fan of the show or for dress-up play. The poster notes “Anytime contact first” so be sure to message before heading over.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Ethan Allen sofa

Size: 86" L x 37" D x 36" H

Location: American University Park, Washington, DC

Condition: All cushions are removable. The sofa is described as very, very comfortable, structurally sound, and well built. There is some upholstery damage (see photos on the listing).

Details: Great if you need a solid, comfy couch and don’t mind or can cover a bit of fabric wear.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Charcoal grill

Location: Petworth, Washington, DC

Pickup: Porch pickup

Details: The poster will give priority to whoever can pick it up soonest. Check the photos for size and condition. Perfect if you want a basic grill for outdoor cooking.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Chair (indoor seating)

Location: Petworth, Washington, DC

Condition: Described as still in good condition; current owner is just redecorating.

Pickup: Porch pickup

Details: Previously picked up from trashnothing and now being passed along again. Check the photos for style and fabric.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Two Umbra orange picture frames

Location: Columbia Heights, Washington, DC

Condition: Decent condition with some wear on the edges, but still presentable.

Pickup: Porch pickup – flexible timing

Details: Nice pop of color for your walls or shelves. Fair Chance Policy: the poster will wait before choosing a recipient so more neighbors can respond.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Mix of Elfa shelving components

Location: Wesley Heights Central, Washington, DC

Includes: A variety of metal and wood shelves in white and brown, plus vertical wall tracks (runners).

Condition: Not fully detailed, but offered as a working set of parts; photo shows an example Elfa setup.

Details: Great for adding storage to a closet, pantry, or laundry room. The poster says to message them for more detail on exactly which pieces are available. Free for pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in DC tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, contact the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.