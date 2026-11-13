DC’s science scene is buzzing right now—lots of hybrid roles that mix research, policy, and AI. If you’re into big ideas and real-world impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gravity Research

Gravity Research Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid, in office Tue–Thu)

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Type: Full-time

Help top corporate communications and public affairs teams figure out how to use AI in their daily work. This role is heavy on qualitative research, executive interviews, and case studies, and is great if you love testing new AI tools and turning insights into clear, practical guidance.

Employer: The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine

Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid ~60% onsite)

Salary: Estimated $92,040 – $115,040/year

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Run workshops and consensus studies that bring together experts from government, academia, and industry on big topics in life sciences and biotech. Good fit if you have at least a master’s (PhD preferred), strong project management skills, and enjoy turning complex science into clear reports and policy-relevant insights. Cover letter required.

Employer: Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP

Location: Washington, DC (Hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Salary: $175,000 – $250,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead the firm’s research, competitive intelligence, and AI-enabled research tools across all US offices. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years in law firm research/library services, strong vendor and budget management skills, and experience rolling out AI research platforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.