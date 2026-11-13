Washington’s admin job market is busy right now—especially for polished front-office pros and detail‑oriented assistants. Here are a few strong roles if you like keeping offices running smoothly.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $49,470 – $59,946

Type: Full-time, on-site

This is the front-desk face of a major biopharma office—greeting visitors, handling calls, mail, and meetings, and backing up the office manager. Good fit if you’re organized, professional, and like being the calm center of a busy space, with solid benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Hawthorne Lane (recruiting for a DC communications firm)

(recruiting for a DC communications firm) Location: Washington, DC

Salary: Range not listed

Type: Full-time, hybrid (1 remote day/week)

Support multiple partners with complex calendars, travel, client research in Salesforce, expenses, and event help. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years supporting senior leaders, love fast-paced client work, and want clear paths for career and leadership growth.

Employer: Fish & Richardson P.C.

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $47,000 – $56,000 (estimated starting pay)

(estimated starting pay) Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 9:30am–6pm)

Join a top IP law firm’s operations team handling copying, scanning, shipping, shredding logs, and conference room setups, plus some front-desk coverage. Nice match if you have 1+ year in an office setting and want steady hours, strong benefits, and a team-focused culture.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it’s still worth a look—many employers here are open to people who are ready to learn and grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.