DC’s food scene is buzzing right now—fine dining, hotels, and hospital kitchens are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Children's National Hospital

Location: Washington, DC (111 Michigan Ave NW)

Salary: $17.50 – $34.07/hour

Type: PRN / As Needed (variable shifts)

Help patients and families with meal orders and special diet needs using the hospital’s MyDining system. Great fit if you have 1+ year in healthcare foodservice or serving, can follow diet guidelines, and want strong benefits and PTO in a mission-driven pediatric hospital.

Employer: GCE – Global Connections to Employment

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $20.40/hour + $4.93/hour Health & Welfare for benefits (SCA)

Type: Part-time

Prepare and cook food for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and events on a federal contract account. This role is especially focused on providing jobs for people with significant disabilities and veterans, and offers steady part-time hours with added H&W dollars toward benefits.

Employer: 1789 Restaurant (Clyde’s Restaurant Group)

Location: Georgetown, Washington, DC

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year + quarterly bonus potential

Type: Full-time

Lead the pastry program for three concepts in one historic building (1789, Fitzgerald’s, The Tombs). You’ll run a full scratch operation—plated desserts, breads, chocolate work, seasonal menus—plus hire and develop your own pastry team with strong benefits, pension, and growth paths.

Employer: Salted

Location: 6120 Kansas Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011

Salary: $22 – $27/hour (based on experience)

Type: Full-time (AM, PM, mid shifts)

Work for a delivery-first restaurant group cooking better-for-you, mostly plant-driven food. You’ll cook on the line, help open/close, train staff, and keep the kitchen running smoothly, with free shift meals, medical benefits, 401(k) match, and paid sick time.

Employer: Remington Hospitality – The Melrose Georgetown Hotel

Location: Georgetown, Washington, DC

Salary: $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time (flex AM–PM)

Prep and cook hotel menu items to spec, set up and break down your station, and follow strict health department and hotel food safety standards. Good option if you want steady hotel work with a flexible schedule across morning and evening shifts.

Employer: Willow Tree Recruiting (for an established restaurant group)

Location: Washington, DC

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Run a high-volume, upscale restaurant—overseeing daily operations, leading FOH managers and staff, and driving guest experience and profitability. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical, 401(k) with 5% match, paid vacation, holidays, and dining discounts for experienced GMs.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these groups hire for multiple roles and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.