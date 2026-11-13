DC’s power and appliance scene is busy right now—good news if you like hands-on work and being out in the field. Here are several solid roles that keep the city running.

Employer: LG Electronics North America

LG Electronics North America Location: Washington, DC (covers Reston, Vienna, McLean, Falls Church & greater DC area)

(covers Reston, Vienna, McLean, Falls Church & greater DC area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.25–$33.75/hour

Travel to customers’ homes to diagnose and repair major appliances, TVs, and A/C units. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of technical or appliance repair experience, like working independently, and want strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO) with a global brand.

Employer: Exelon (Pepco & other utilities)

(Pepco & other utilities) Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.07/hour + ~4% annual bonus (eligible roles)

Entry-level, field-based role where you assist senior techs testing transformers and other power equipment on overhead and underground systems. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, can work outdoors, and want to grow in a large utility with 401(k) match, health benefits, and generous PTO.

Employer: Exelon

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Listed as annual salary; exact range not clearly stated

Support testing and inspection of overhead, underground, and customer electrical equipment in all kinds of weather and conditions. This is a good step if you’re comfortable with physical work, heights, confined spaces, and energized equipment, and want to build a career in power distribution.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.