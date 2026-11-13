📅 ANC 1D public meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 7–9pm.

You can join in person at the Mt. Pleasant Branch of the DC Public Library, 3160 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010, or virtually on Zoom.

To join by phone, call 301-715-8592 and enter Webinar ID: 894 0923 6496.

This is a hybrid public meeting of ANC 1D, open to residents in the area. It’s a chance to listen in, learn what’s happening in your neighborhood, and share any concerns or questions with your local commissioners.