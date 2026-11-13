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📅 ANC 3C November 16 online public meeting details
📅 Join ANC 3C’s November public meeting online
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 7:00 – 9:00 PM
Location: Zoom meeting (online), Washington, DC 20008
Registration: https://dc-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/wTZ5-yRXSnGkKOjk-LA6Dw
Advisory Neighborhood Commission 3C meets monthly (except August). The draft agenda and materials for this meeting are posted at https://anc3c.dc.gov/.
You can:
- Join the meeting on Zoom after registering
- Speak during the Community Forum on issues not on the agenda (1–2 minutes)
- Ask to be recognized by the Chair to speak during Commission Business
- Make announcements during the Announcements section
Topics include approval of past meeting minutes, committee reports (transportation, planning/zoning/housing, public safety, environmental justice, and more), and the Treasurer’s Report.
Sign up for ANC 3C notices and updates: https://forms.gle/h73JCpq5Vybs5agZ9
Email all commissioners with questions, comments, or committee interest at [email protected].
More Info: ANC 3C Public Meeting - November | OANC
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