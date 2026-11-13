📅 Join ANC 3C’s November public meeting online

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Location: Zoom meeting (online), Washington, DC 20008

Registration: https://dc-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/wTZ5-yRXSnGkKOjk-LA6Dw

Advisory Neighborhood Commission 3C meets monthly (except August). The draft agenda and materials for this meeting are posted at https://anc3c.dc.gov/.

You can:

Join the meeting on Zoom after registering

Speak during the Community Forum on issues not on the agenda (1–2 minutes)

on issues not on the agenda (1–2 minutes) Ask to be recognized by the Chair to speak during Commission Business

Make announcements during the Announcements section

Topics include approval of past meeting minutes, committee reports (transportation, planning/zoning/housing, public safety, environmental justice, and more), and the Treasurer’s Report.

Sign up for ANC 3C notices and updates: https://forms.gle/h73JCpq5Vybs5agZ9

Email all commissioners with questions, comments, or committee interest at [email protected].