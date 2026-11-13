🧑‍💼 Washington, DC HR Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $163K+

Washington, DC is buzzing with HR and people-ops roles right now, especially for folks who like fast-paced, detail-heavy work and supporting growing teams.

Employer: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Location: Washington, DC (DHS, Office of Human Capital)

(DHS, Office of Human Capital) Type: Time-limited (NTE 3 years), non-bargaining

Salary: Federal GS-09/11/12 range, varies by DC locality pay

You’ll handle a full range of federal personnel actions, quality control, and HR processing while advising managers and training HR assistants. Great fit if you know federal HR rules, like juggling multiple priorities, and want strong federal benefits and potential student loan repayment.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Washington, DC (onsite in DMV at least 3 days/week)

(onsite in DMV at least 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000–$163,000

High-impact role for someone with an active Top Secret clearance and 5+ years in org design or change. You’ll redesign operating models, run workshops with senior government leaders, and partner with HR on talent and succession, with strong pay and a deep benefits + bonus package.

Employer: White & Case LLP

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,800–$91,850

Perfect if you’re organized, polished, and love campus recruiting. You’ll support law school outreach, interview scheduling, the summer associate program, and candidate communications, all within a global law firm People team with solid benefits and bonus eligibility.

Employer: Spire

Location: Washington, DC (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000–$90,000

Hands-on generalist role owning global onboarding, HR admin in Rippling, commission plan paperwork, and employee support. Good match if you have 2–5 years in HR/People Ops, know US employment basics, and like improving processes in a techy, fast-moving environment.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Location: Washington, DC HQ (on-site 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 + stock options, 401(k), benefits

If you’re detail-obsessed and love benefits + payroll, this one’s for you. You’ll run day-to-day benefits in ADP Workforce Now, support payroll and timekeeping, help with open enrollment and audits, and be a go-to resource for employees on benefits and pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they repeat most—DC HR roles move fast, and being ready to click “apply” matters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.