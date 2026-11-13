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📅 Holiday Jingle & Mingle fundraiser for local seniors
📅 Holiday Jingle & Mingle supports local seniors’ care
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network’s Dementia360 Program is hosting the Third Annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Event to benefit residents of their Washington Campus in Washington, PA.
This is a festive holiday celebration and fundraiser. Proceeds support the SeniorCARE FUND, which helps Presbyterian SeniorCare Network residents who no longer have enough money to pay for their care.
If you’d like to enjoy a seasonal event while supporting local seniors in need, you can attend Jingle & Mingle or donate to the SeniorCARE FUND at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network in Washington, PA.
More Info: Events - Third Annual Jingle & Mingle | Seniors Bl...
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