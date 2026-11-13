Washington’s public safety scene is busy right now, from luxury hotels to federal cyber work. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready to protect people and property in the District.

Employer: Planned Companies

Planned Companies Location: Washington, DC

Type: Part-time (Fri/Sat, 11pm–7am )

(Fri/Sat, ) Pay: $20.50/hour

Overnight role watching over residential and commercial buildings with patrols, access control, CCTV monitoring, and incident reporting. Great if you already hold a valid DC Security Guard license and want steady weekend night hours with 401(k) access and potential benefits if you move to full-time.

Employer: B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group (The Hay-Adams)

Location: Washington, DC (downtown, near the White House)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour

High-end hotel security role focused on foot patrols, guest safety, emergency response, and access control in a 5-star setting. You’ll need strong physical stamina and a DC Special Police License, with access to healthcare, 401(k), and other benefits in a well-known property.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Washington, DC area

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $150,000 – $185,000/year

Clearance: Active Top Secret required

Senior-level role on a federal counterintelligence inspections team, focused on Cyber CI for the Department of Energy. You’ll lead and document inspections, conduct interviews, research laws and policies, and help shape program improvements—ideal for someone with 10+ years CI experience (DOE/FBI/CIA/DoD) looking for high-impact work plus strong benefits.

Employer: ProKatchers LLC

Location: Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, permanent

Clearance: Must be able to obtain/maintain TS/SCI

All-source and OSINT-focused analyst role supporting protective and law enforcement missions. You’ll track threat actors, protests, and cyber/behavioral risks, then turn that into clear reports and briefings while coordinating with law enforcement partners—great for someone with a protective intelligence or LE background and 5–9+ years of related experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety hiring in DC moves fast, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.