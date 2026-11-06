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📅 Help decorate Washington Town Park and tree lighting
9 days ago
📅 Help decorate Washington Town Park for the holidays
Residents are invited to help decorate Washington Town Park for the holiday season on Saturday, November 7 and Saturday, November 14, from 10am–12pm.
Warm beverages will be provided and snacks will be available while you help put up decorations.
The community will then gather for the Town tree lighting on Sunday, December 6, from 6pm–8pm.
For questions, contact Chet Thomas at 419-308-7186 or catbgoh@gmail.com.
More Info: Town Park Decorating Days, November 7 and 14 • Was...
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